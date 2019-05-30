Log in
Public Service Enterprise Group

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 23, 2019 5:30 a.m. ET

0
07/23/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - July 23, 2019) - As of 5:15 a.m., PSEG Long Island has restored service to more than 24,200 customers impacted by yesterday's significant storm.

  • PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 3,045 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.
  • A fast-moving and powerful thunderstorm impacted Long Island and the Rockaways Monday evening. It brought heavy rain and lightning, causing tree branches and wires to come down across the service area.
  • Crews worked through the night and will continue to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will be refined.
  • Additional personnel, including tree and line crews have been deployed to continue to assess, repair damage and restore outages.
  • Crews work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.
  • Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

Stay connected:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after any major weather event
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/


# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 21:54:09 UTC
