PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—July 23, 2019 9:30 p.m. ET

07/23/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - July 23, 2019) - In just over 24 hours, PSEG Long Island restored service to 100 percent of its customers affected by Monday's sudden storm.

  • The online Outage Map continues to update with new outages that are unrelated to the storm. The Outage Map statistics will continue to diverge from the number of customers affected by the storm, which PSEG Long Island tracks separately.
  • Crews worked through the night and continued to work 16-hour shifts to assess damage and make repairs. Click here to view and download photos.
  • Over 800 tree and line restoration personnel were onsite to address outages.
  • PSEG Long Island thanks the approximately 200 mutual assistance personnel from upstate New York and the Long Island contractors who supported our crews in restoring our customers quickly and safely.
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience during this significant event.

Stay connected:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after any major weather event
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/


# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 02:59:01 UTC
