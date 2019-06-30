PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - June 30, 2019) - Strong winds, heavy rain and hail caused significant damage in Western Suffolk County earlier today. The storm brought down numerous large trees, branches and wires. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.

PSEG Long Island is reporting about 34,001 of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

As of 9:45 p.m., the company has restored service to more than 32,879 customers affected by today's storm.

Crews have been deployed and are assessing damage and making repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will be refined.

Crews are working to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

PSEG Long Island is calling in additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages.

Electric service crews will continue to work through the night to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm .

Our goal, always, is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

Stay connected:

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ .

