Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 10:53pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - June 30, 2019) - Strong winds, heavy rain and hail caused significant damage in Western Suffolk County earlier today. The storm brought down numerous large trees, branches and wires. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.

  • PSEG Long Island is reporting about 34,001 of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.
  • As of 9:45 p.m., the company has restored service to more than 32,879 customers affected by today's storm.
  • Crews have been deployed and are assessing damage and making repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will be refined.
  • Crews are working to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.
  • PSEG Long Island is calling in additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages.
  • Electric service crews will continue to work through the night to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible.
  • Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm .
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

Stay connected:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/ .

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
10:53pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET
PU
10:13pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 6:00 p.m. ET
PU
06/28PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepared for Hot Weather
PU
06/28PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Is Ready For the First Heat of the Season
PU
06/27PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Offers Customer Assistance Programs All Year R..
PU
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : More than 50 PSEG Long Island Employees Volunteer as Junior Ach..
PU
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 Online and Providing Power to ..
PR
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : rsted wins 1.1 GW offshore wind project in New Jersey
AQ
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : Ocean Wind to Become New Jerseys First Offshore Wind Project
AQ
06/24PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G, City of Plainfield First Responders Conduct Gas Emergenc..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 342 M
EBIT 2019 2 601 M
Net income 2019 1 712 M
Debt 2019 15 864 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 16,71
P/E ratio 2020 17,10
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
Capitalization 29 729 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 64,1 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP13.01%29 729
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.86%98 115
ENEL21.73%70 996
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.25%64 243
IBERDROLA24.91%62 212
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.36%62 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About