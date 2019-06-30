Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—June 30, 2019 6:00 p.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 10:13pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - June 30, 2019) - At approximately 3 p.m. today, strong winds, heavy rain and hail caused significant damage in Western Suffolk County. It brought down large trees, branches and wires affecting over 54,000 customers. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.

  • As of 6:00 p.m., 46,523 of our 1.1 million customers are affected by the storm.
  • Crews have been deployed and are assessing damages and have begun repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, restoration times will be refined.
  • Crews will work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.
  • PSEG Long Island is calling in additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages.
  • Electric service crews will continue to work through the night to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible.
  • Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

  • Utilize MyAlerts, PSEG Long Island's text message service. Once registered, report power outages by texting 'OUT' to PSEGLI (773454)
  • To register, have your account number available and text REG to PSEGLI (773454)
  • To report downed wires or power outages, customers should call PSEG Long Island's Electric Service line at 1-800-490-0075
  • Check for updates using our outage map at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/
  • Like PSEG Long Island on Facebook (www.facebook.com/psegli) and follow us on Twitter (@PSEGLI) for updates.
  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
10:53pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET
PU
10:13pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 6:00 p.m. ET
PU
06/28PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepared for Hot Weather
PU
06/28PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Is Ready For the First Heat of the Season
PU
06/27PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Offers Customer Assistance Programs All Year R..
PU
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : More than 50 PSEG Long Island Employees Volunteer as Junior Ach..
PU
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Bridgeport Harbor Station 5 Online and Providing Power to ..
PR
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : rsted wins 1.1 GW offshore wind project in New Jersey
AQ
06/25PUBLIC SERVICE : Ocean Wind to Become New Jerseys First Offshore Wind Project
AQ
06/24PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G, City of Plainfield First Responders Conduct Gas Emergenc..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 342 M
EBIT 2019 2 601 M
Net income 2019 1 712 M
Debt 2019 15 864 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 16,71
P/E ratio 2020 17,10
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
Capitalization 29 729 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 64,1 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP13.01%29 729
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.86%98 115
ENEL21.73%70 996
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.25%64 243
IBERDROLA24.91%62 212
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.36%62 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About