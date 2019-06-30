PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—June 30, 2019 6:00 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - June 30, 2019) - At approximately 3 p.m. today, strong winds, heavy rain and hail caused significant damage in Western Suffolk County. It brought down large trees, branches and wires affecting over 54,000 customers. Hardest hit areas are in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon.

As of 6:00 p.m., 46,523 of our 1.1 million customers are affected by the storm.

Crews have been deployed and are assessing damages and have begun repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, restoration times will be refined.

Crews will work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

PSEG Long Island is calling in additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages.

Electric service crews will continue to work through the night to respond to outages safely and as quickly as possible.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

Utilize MyAlerts, PSEG Long Island's text message service. Once registered, report power outages by texting 'OUT' to PSEGLI (773454)

To register, have your account number available and text REG to PSEGLI (773454)

To report downed wires or power outages, customers should call PSEG Long Island's Electric Service line at 1-800-490-0075

Check for updates using our outage map at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/

Like PSEG Long Island on Facebook (www.facebook.com/psegli) and follow us on Twitter (@PSEGLI) for updates.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.

