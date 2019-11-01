PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 11 a.m. ET

Heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous gusts caused significant damage in Nassau and Suffolk County. The winds brought down large trees, branches and wires affecting more than 58,000 of our 1.1 million customers.

As of 11 a.m., more than 77% of customers affected have been restored.

PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 12,000 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

We expect the majority of these customers will be restored today

Crews have been working all night in dangerous conditions to assess damage and make repairs. More than 1,200 employees and local contractors are out in the field right now restoring power. More resources are expected to arrive later today.

We are in the process of removing 384 trees from our wires.

As we continue to assess the damage, restoration times will be refined. Strong winds will continue today, which may cause additional outages.

Crews will work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.

PSEG Long Island has additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages. Employees are unable to work in buckets to make repairs if there are high winds.

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as it is safe.



Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island: