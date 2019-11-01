Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 11 a.m. ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:08pm EDT

Heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous gusts caused significant damage in Nassau and Suffolk County. The winds brought down large trees, branches and wires affecting more than 58,000 of our 1.1 million customers.

  • As of 11 a.m., more than 77% of customers affected have been restored.
  • PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 12,000 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.
  • We expect the majority of these customers will be restored today
  • Crews have been working all night in dangerous conditions to assess damage and make repairs. More than 1,200 employees and local contractors are out in the field right now restoring power. More resources are expected to arrive later today.
  • We are in the process of removing 384 trees from our wires.
  • As we continue to assess the damage, restoration times will be refined. Strong winds will continue today, which may cause additional outages.
  • Crews will work to restore critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first.
  • PSEG Long Island has additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages. Employees are unable to work in buckets to make repairs if there are high winds.
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as it is safe.


Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com. You can also report an outage through the PSEG Long Island skill on the Alexa app on your smartphone.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's MyPower Map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com /
  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 16:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
12:08pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 11 a.m. ET
PU
06:58aPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 5 a.m.
PU
10/31PUBLIC SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/31PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepares for Rain & Wind Event
PU
10/31PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Is Ready for Another Rain and Wind Storm
PU
10/31PSEG : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31PSEG : Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results
PR
10/29PUBLIC SERVICE : Ørsted and PSEG Enter into Negotiations for Investment in Offsh..
PU
10/29PUBLIC SERVICE : Ørsted and Public Service Enterprise Group Enter into Negotiati..
BU
10/29PUBLIC SERVICE : Infrastructure Improvements Help Reduce Number of Outages
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 435 M
EBIT 2019 2 646 M
Net income 2019 1 665 M
Debt 2019 15 873 M
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,59x
EV / Sales2020 4,59x
Capitalization 32 012 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 65,50  $
Last Close Price 63,31  $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
William V. Hickey Independent Director
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP21.48%32 012
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.37.12%116 495
ENEL S.P.A.37.59%78 647
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.22%68 678
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.52%67 849
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.67%65 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group