PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 4 p.m. ET

PSEG Long Island has restored power to 93% of the 59,000 customers affected by the heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous gusts that struck the service area Thursday night and Friday morning.

As of 4 p.m. PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 3,800 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

We expect the majority of these customers will be restored tonight.

Crews have been working around the clock and will work all night tonight to restore power. More than 1,200 employees and local contractors are working in shifts, including multiple crews arriving from PSE&G in New Jersey.

We are in the process of removing 384 trees from our wires.

Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as it is safe.



Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island: