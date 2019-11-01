PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 4 p.m. ET

PSEG Long Island has restored power to 93% of the 59,000 customers affected by the heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous gusts that struck the service area Thursday night and Friday morning.
-
As of 4 p.m. PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 3,800 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.
-
We expect the majority of these customers will be restored tonight.
-
Crews have been working around the clock and will work all night tonight to restore power. More than 1,200 employees and local contractors are working in shifts, including multiple crews arriving from PSE&G in New Jersey.
-
We are in the process of removing 384 trees from our wires.
-
Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as it is safe.
Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:
-
To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com. You can also report an outage through the PSEG Long Island skill on the Alexa app on your smartphone.
-
To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
-
Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
-
Visit PSEG Long Island's MyPower Map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com /
-
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.
Disclaimer
PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:27:02 UTC