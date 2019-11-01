PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 9 p.m. ET

Working 16-hour shifts, PSEG Long Island crews have made significant progress restoring customers impacted by the potent Halloween wind storm. As of 9 p.m. today, PSEG Long Island has restored service to 97 percent (56,925) of the 59,000 customers affected by the storm.

We expect to restore virtually all of the remaining storm-related jobs overnight. There will be a few tougher jobs that will be resolved by 4 p.m. tomorrow.

As of 9 p.m. PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 1,900 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

More than 1,200 employees and local contractors are working in shifts, including multiple crews arriving from PSE&G in New Jersey.

Crews worked in hazardous conditions, often repairing extensive damage caused by fallen trees and downed limbs. Click here to view photos of the damage and restoration work.

The online Outage Map continues to update with new outages that are unrelated to the storm. The Outage Map statistics will continue to diverge from the number of customers affected by the storm, which PSEG Long Island tracks separately.

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

