PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 9 p.m. ET

0
11/01/2019 | 09:58pm EDT

Working 16-hour shifts, PSEG Long Island crews have made significant progress restoring customers impacted by the potent Halloween wind storm. As of 9 p.m. today, PSEG Long Island has restored service to 97 percent (56,925) of the 59,000 customers affected by the storm.

  • We expect to restore virtually all of the remaining storm-related jobs overnight. There will be a few tougher jobs that will be resolved by 4 p.m. tomorrow.
  • As of 9 p.m. PSEG Long Island is reporting approximately 1,900 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.
  • More than 1,200 employees and local contractors are working in shifts, including multiple crews arriving from PSE&G in New Jersey.
  • Crews worked in hazardous conditions, often repairing extensive damage caused by fallen trees and downed limbs. Click here to view photos of the damage and restoration work.
  • The online Outage Map continues to update with new outages that are unrelated to the storm. The Outage Map statistics will continue to diverge from the number of customers affected by the storm, which PSEG Long Island tracks separately.

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com. You can also report an outage through the PSEG Long Island skill on the Alexa app on your smartphone.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Check for updates using our outage map at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com/
  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2019 01:57:08 UTC
