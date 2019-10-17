PSEG Long Island: Storm Update—Oct. 17, 2019 9 p.m. ET

(Uniondale, NY - Oct. 17, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is reporting 3,650 of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways affected by the heavy rain and strong winds are currently without power.

As of 9 p.m., we have restored 92% of more than 69,000 customers in just over 24 hours. We expect to have 99% of these customers restored by 11:59 p.m. tonight.

We expect to restore the last of the remaining customers affected by the storm by midnight tomorrow.

The damage across the service area was extensive. PSEG Long Island workers are in the process of removing 1,063 downed trees and fallen branches as they repair damaged equipment.

Crews restored critical facilities and outages affecting the largest numbers of customers first. They will continue to focus on outages affecting handfuls of customers and individual residences.

PSEG Long Island has additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages.

Electric service crews will continue to work throughout the night to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm

Our goal, always, is to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there just as soon as possible.

Stay in touch and stay safe with PSEG Long Island:

Utilize MyAlerts, PSEG Long Island's text message service. Once registered, report power outages by texting 'OUT' to PSEGLI (773454)

To register, have your account number available and text REG to PSEGLI (773454)

To report downed wires or power outages, customers should call PSEG Long Island's Electric Service line at 1-800-490-0075

Check for updates using our outage map at https://outagemap.psegliny.com /

Like PSEG Long Island on Facebook (www.facebook.com/psegli) and follow us on Twitter (@PSEGLI) for updates. Remember, though, outages cannot be reported through social media.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline powered engines, including generators, in a garage or any other enclosed space. Do not use your oven to heat your home.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.