PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
PSEG Long Island: Storm Update – July 11, 2020 8:15 a.m.

07/11/2020 | 09:26am EDT
PSEG Long Island has social distancing plans in place to work safely and provide excellent service

Tropical Storm Fay brought heavy rain, strong winds and hazardous gusts to Nassau and Suffolk County causing downed trees, branches and wires affecting more than 27,000 of our 1.1 million customers, since 7 a.m. Friday. Hardest hit areas were in the Townships of Hempstead and North Hempstead.

  • As of 8:00 a.m., PSEG Long Island has restored power to more than 26,000 customers, 97% of those affected across Long Island and the Rockaways.
  • PSEG Long Island is reporting 746 of its customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service. This number includes customers that reported an outage overnight and today.
  • Crews worked 16-hour shifts though the night in dangerous wind conditions to assess damage and make repairs.
  • We expect the majority of customers that experienced an outage Friday to be restored by 1 p.m. today. All remaining outages from the storm are expected to be restored by late afternoon.
  • Crews are working to assess damage and make repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, restoration times will be refined.
  • PSEG Long Island has additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to continue to repair damage and restore outages.
  • In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to restore power safely, as quickly as possible.
  • Our goal, always, is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and to know we will be there as soon as possible.


Customer Safety:

  • The safety of PSEG Long Island's customers and employees is the company's top priority. We ask that customers remain in their homes while crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with our crews, we ask that they practice responsible 'social distancing' and remain at least 6 feet away to ensure the health of everyone involved. For more information about how PSEG Long Island continues to live up to its commitments during the pandemic, please visit http://www.psegliny.com/covid19.


Stay Connected

  • Download the new PSEG Long Island mobile app to report an outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.
  • To report and receive status updates via text, text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or visit us online at www.psegliny.com/outages
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075 or use our web chat feature at www.psegliny.com
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways online at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com


Stay away from downed wires:

  • Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and immediately call PSEG Long Island at 1-800-490-0025 or 911 to report downed wires.


Other important safety notes:

# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.


Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 11 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2020 13:25:06 UTC
