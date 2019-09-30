PSEG Long Island: Updated - Storm Update—Aug. 23, 2019 9:30 p.m. ET

As of 9:00 p.m., service has been restored to more than 90 percent of the customers affected by last night's damaging thunderstorm, which is ahead of the original estimate.

PSEG Long Island crews are working around the clock to quickly and safely restore power to all customers affected.

Other than a few small jobs with heavy damage, the remaining customers are expected to be restored by 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

As electric service crews continue to work through the night, PSEG Long Island appreciates its customers' patience.

More than 1,550 lineworkers, tree trimmers, surveyors and other utility workers have been working 16-hour shifts to restore power. By tomorrow morning, 2,100 personnel in total will be on island restoring service.

Today tree trim crews removed more than 160 downed trees.

Customers are always urged to report their outage regardless of whether a neighbor did, as it helps crews more speedily assess damage.

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com. You can also report an outage through the PSEG Long Island skill on the Alexa app on your smartphone.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/afterastorm



For customers affected

PSEG Long Island has set up its mobile command units in the hardest hit areas (the Townships of Babylon and Islip) as community outreach center offering ice, water and snacks, device charging and air conditioning to cool off. The centers will be open tomorrow - Saturday 8: a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Babylon - in the municipal parking lot located on the northeast corner of Little East Neck Road at 7th Avenue in Babylon (across from the CVS)

Islip - Gardiner Manor Mall - 834 Sunrise Highway (at Manor Lane) in Bay Shore (by the Old Navy store)

Stay connected: