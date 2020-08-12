PSEG : Names Zeeshan Sheikh New Chief Information and Digital Officer

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) has named Zeeshan Sheikh its new senior vice president, Chief Information and Digital Officer. Sheikh's first day was Monday.

As the company's new CIDO, Sheikh will be responsible for leading, directing, planning and managing all information technology and digital needs in all areas of PSEG, including all ongoing business transformation strategies and improving the digital experience for customers and employees. Sheikh will report to PSEG Services Corp. President Derek DiRisio and will be a member of the Executive Officer Group.

"Technology will play a critical role in the future of PSEG, covering areas from asset and grid management, to data security, to the Energy Cloud, energy efficiency and customer service," DiRisio said. "We're lucky to have landed an individual like Zeeshan, who brings a track record of leadership, experience and innovation to the table."

Sheikh comes to PSEG after 18 years at Entergy Corp., where he most recently was vice president and Chief Information Officer. Born in Queens, N.Y., and raised in New Jersey, he is a graduate of Rutgers University.

"New Jersey is home to me," Sheikh said. "My entire career has been spent in the energy industry. I'm proud to begin the next chapter with a company like PSEG, helping to lead our customers and our communities toward a cleaner energy future."

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years ( https://corporate.pseg.com ).

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG Energize!

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the corporate website to review new postings. The "Email Alerts" link at https://investor.pseg.com may be used to enroll to receive automatic email alerts regarding new postings.

CONTACTS:





Investor Relations Media Relations Carlotta Chan Marijke Shugrue Carlotta.Chan@pseg.com Marijke.Shugrue@pseg.com 973-430-6565 908-531-4253

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-names-zeeshan-sheikh-new-chief-information-and-digital-officer-301111357.html

SOURCE PSEG