Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSEG Taps LaRossa as COO, Appoints Others to Management Roles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 08:38am EST

By Dave Sebastian

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) said it has elected Ralph LaRossa to a newly created role of chief operating officer, along with other management changes, effective Jan. 1.

In his role, Mr. LaRossa will oversee operating functions of PSEG, including within PSEG Services Corp., the company said. He will retain his role as president and chief operating officer of PSEG Power, the company's merchant-generation business, PSEG said. Mr. LaRossa was elected to that role in June 2017.

Mr. LaRossa previously served as president and chief operating officer of Public Service Electric & Gas, or PSE&G, the company's regulated-utility business, since 2006.

The company named Dave Daly as the president and chief operating officer of PSEG Utilities and Clean Energy Ventures, reporting to Mr. LaRossa. Mr. Daly will continue serving as president of PSE&G, and as chairman of PSEG Long Island.

PSEG appointed Kim Hanemann as senior vice president and chief operating officer of PSE&G.

The company also named Sheila Rostiac as chief diversity officer, Lathrop Craig as vice president of ISO operations, Carlotta Chan as vice president of investor relations and Daun Forester as vice president of trading and origination and ISO operations.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
08:38aRALPH LAROSSA : PSEG Taps LaRossa as COO, Appoints Others to Management Roles
DJ
08:01aPSEG : Announces Leadership Changes For a Sustainable, Clean Energy Future
PR
11/21PUBLIC SERVICE : Need Help Paying Your Winter Heating Bills?
PU
11/21PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Named Recipient of the 2019 ReliabilityOne™ Award f..
PU
11/20PSEG : Elects John Surma to Board of Directors
PR
11/19PSEG : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Fourth Quarter of 2019
PR
11/16U.K. Labour Party Platform Shifts Left -- WSJ
DJ
11/08PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Honors Veterans with a Week of Community Servi..
PU
11/07PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Relaunches Smart Thermostat Rebate Program
PU
11/05PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Upgrading Transmission Infrastructure Between ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 439 M
EBIT 2019 2 428 M
Net income 2019 1 690 M
Debt 2019 15 787 M
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,45x
EV / Sales2020 4,43x
Capitalization 30 708 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,29  $
Last Close Price 60,72  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
William V. Hickey Independent Director
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP16.66%30 708
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.35.28%114 931
ENEL S.P.A.34.32%76 219
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.16.18%68 333
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.94%65 735
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.42%63 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group