Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP (PEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Public Service : Back by Popular Demand!—PSEG Long Island Offers 10 LED Light Bulbs for $10 in Limited-Time Promotion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

(Uniondale, NY-Oct. 19, 2018) - Due to the overwhelming demand of its '10 for 10' summer promotion, PSEG Long Island is now offering ten LED bulbs for $10 again until the end of the month.

It's no trick; only a treat-now through Wednesday October 31, PSEG Long Island is offering packs of 10 LED light bulbs for sale at $10 per pack- that's just $1 per bulb. Under this limited-time promotional offer, customers can choose from two different options-either BR30 8W LED, which are 'high hat' style bulbs, or A 19 9W LED, which are standard-shaped light bulbs. There is a limit of two packs per customer and shipping is free.

LED bulbs help customers save money and reduce energy consumption. The shorter days in fall and winter means lights stay on longer, using more energy. Small modifications like changing out light bulbs to more energy efficient LEDs can reduce electric bills, and every dollar adds up.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a PSEG Long Island customer with an account number. Simply visit www.psegliny.com/savemoney and click the BUY NOW button featured at the top of the page.

For more information on PSEG Long Island's rebates and incentives, as well as energy saving tips, please visit www.psegliny.com/savemoney.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 15:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
05:33pPUBLIC SERVICE : Back by Popular Demand!—PSEG Long Island Offers 10 LED Li..
PU
10/18PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 11th Consecuti..
PU
10/12'THE CONSERVATION CAPER' : Science with a Twist!
PU
10/05PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Celebrates National Energy Efficiency Day Toda..
PU
10/04PUBLIC SERVICE : Agreement Reached In PSE&G Base Rate Review Would Keep Customer..
PU
10/01PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP : Report
CO
09/28PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Announces October 2018 Power Supply Charge
PU
09/27PUBLIC SERVICE : Pse&g follows state policy for a new era of affordable, clean, ..
PU
09/26PUBLIC SERVICE : Sewanhaka Schools Receives a Big $613K Check from PSEG Long Isl..
PU
09/25PSEG LONG ISLAND : Deploys Drones to Further Improve System Reliability
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10Public Service Enterprise edges higher after UBS upgrade 
10/08Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) September Summary 
09/27PSE&G proposes $4B plan to cut New Jersey energy use, carbon emissions 
09/26Fed Policy Uncertainties Arise As Eurodollar Futures Flash Yield Curve Invers.. 
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 834 M
EBIT 2018 2 505 M
Net income 2018 1 584 M
Debt 2018 14 833 M
Yield 2018 3,34%
P/E ratio 2018 17,23
P/E ratio 2019 16,35
EV / Sales 2018 4,27x
EV / Sales 2019 4,18x
Capitalization 27 202 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 56,9 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP4.23%27 202
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.73%57 886
DOMINION ENERGY-11.66%47 221
IBERDROLA-6.35%45 298
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%44 926
EXELON CORPORATION9.19%41 611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.