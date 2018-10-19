Public Service : Back by Popular Demand!—PSEG Long Island Offers 10 LED Light Bulbs for $10 in Limited-Time Promotion

(Uniondale, NY-Oct. 19, 2018) - Due to the overwhelming demand of its '10 for 10' summer promotion, PSEG Long Island is now offering ten LED bulbs for $10 again until the end of the month.

It's no trick; only a treat-now through Wednesday October 31, PSEG Long Island is offering packs of 10 LED light bulbs for sale at $10 per pack- that's just $1 per bulb. Under this limited-time promotional offer, customers can choose from two different options-either BR30 8W LED, which are 'high hat' style bulbs, or A 19 9W LED, which are standard-shaped light bulbs. There is a limit of two packs per customer and shipping is free.

LED bulbs help customers save money and reduce energy consumption. The shorter days in fall and winter means lights stay on longer, using more energy. Small modifications like changing out light bulbs to more energy efficient LEDs can reduce electric bills, and every dollar adds up.

To take advantage of this promotion, you must be a PSEG Long Island customer with an account number. Simply visit www.psegliny.com/savemoney and click the BUY NOW button featured at the top of the page.

For more information on PSEG Long Island's rebates and incentives, as well as energy saving tips, please visit www.psegliny.com/savemoney.

