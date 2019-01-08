Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Bellmore, East Meadow, North Bellmore, North Merrick and Wantagh

(Uniondale, NY - January 8, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is beginning two more circuit reliability projects in the Town of Hempstead, specifically in Bellmore, East Meadow, North Bellmore, North Merrick and Wantagh, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in January and lasting approximately five months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on these routes, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, and installing or replacing switching equipment. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'PSEG Long Island is proud to make these FEMA-funded infrastructure improvements in Bellmore, East Meadow, North Bellmore, North Merrick and Wantagh at no additional cost to our customers,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'It's just one of many ways that we work hard every day to give Long Islanders the outstanding electric reliability and resilience that they deserve.'

The first route covers approximately 4 miles along an electric main line circuit in Wantagh, North Bellmore and Bellmore. Crews will work on the following streets:

Oakfield Avenue between North Jerusalem Road and Beltagh Avenue

Jerusalem Avenue between Roger Road and Tulip Lane

Beltagh Avenue between Bellmore Avenue and Roland Avenue

Roland Avenue between Beltagh Avenue and Valentine Place

The second route covers approximately 3 miles along an electric main line circuit in North Merrick, North Bellmore, and East Meadow. Crews will work on the following streets:

Merrick Avenue between Tyler Avenue and Benjamin Avenue

Prospect Avenue between Merrick Avenue and Pine Lane

Bellmore Avenue between Prospect Avenue and North Jerusalem Road

North Jerusalem Road between Bellmore Avenue and Taft Street

Ramona Street between Newbridge Road and Kingston Avenue

Kingston Avenue between Ramona Street and Nira Avenue

Nira Avenue between Kingston Avenue and Bellmore Road

Bellmore Road between Birch Avenue and North Jerusalem Road

Hoover Street between Nira Avenue and Oxford Place

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects, and select Town of Hempstead.

These projects are funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.