Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Bethpage and Farmingdale

(Uniondale, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2018) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of Oyster Bay, specifically in Bethpage and Farmingdale, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in February and lasting approximately seven months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, and installing or replacing switching equipment to enhance reliability. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'PSEG Long Island works hard every day to ensure customers have the most reliable and resilient electric service possible,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island vice president of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'Undertaking this FEMA-funded project in Bethpage and Farmingdale means even more Long Islanders will be served by equipment that can withstand extreme weather and provide the exceptional service our customers deserve.'

The route covers approximately 1.1 miles along an electric main line circuit. Crews will work on the following streets:

Broadway between Linden Avenue and Ellen Street

Central Avenue between North Windhorst Avenue and the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135)

Merritts Road between Bethpage Parkway and Conklin Street

Quaker Meeting House Road between Merritts Road and Merritts Road ramp

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects and select Town of Oyster Bay.

This project is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the FEMA, under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.