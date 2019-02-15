Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Bethpage and Farmingdale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 11:17am EST

(Uniondale, N.Y. - Feb. 15, 2018) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of Oyster Bay, specifically in Bethpage and Farmingdale, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in February and lasting approximately seven months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, and installing or replacing switching equipment to enhance reliability. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'PSEG Long Island works hard every day to ensure customers have the most reliable and resilient electric service possible,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island vice president of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'Undertaking this FEMA-funded project in Bethpage and Farmingdale means even more Long Islanders will be served by equipment that can withstand extreme weather and provide the exceptional service our customers deserve.'

The route covers approximately 1.1 miles along an electric main line circuit. Crews will work on the following streets:

  • Broadway between Linden Avenue and Ellen Street
  • Central Avenue between North Windhorst Avenue and the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135)
  • Merritts Road between Bethpage Parkway and Conklin Street
  • Quaker Meeting House Road between Merritts Road and Merritts Road ramp

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects and select Town of Oyster Bay.

This project is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the FEMA, under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 16:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
11:17aPUBLIC SERVICE : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Bethpage and Farmingda..
PU
02/14PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Sparks Awareness of Electrical Safety
PU
02/13PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Encourages Eligible Customers To Apply For Assistance In ..
PU
02/13PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Offers Customer Assistance Programs
PU
02/08PUBLIC SERVICE : Love is in the Air
PU
02/05PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Encourages Eligible Working Families to Apply For Tax Cre..
PU
02/04PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Honored for Energy Efficiency Work at New Jersey Hospital..
PU
01/25GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBIN : sources
RE
01/24PUBLIC SERVICE : Manhasset K-2 Students Get a Lesson in Emergency Preparedness
PU
01/23PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Responds to Aid National Grid in Newport, RI
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 645 M
EBIT 2018 2 421 M
Net income 2018 1 571 M
Debt 2018 14 782 M
Yield 2018 3,22%
P/E ratio 2018 18,17
P/E ratio 2019 17,41
EV / Sales 2018 4,46x
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
Capitalization 28 270 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 58,1 $
Spread / Average Target 4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP7.57%28 270
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.76%62 605
DOMINION ENERGY2.50%56 608
IBERDROLA2.37%52 878
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.07%50 621
EXELON CORPORATION6.21%46 412
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.