PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP (PEG)
Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Dix Hills, Elwood

09/21/2018 | 10:08pm CEST

(Uniondale, NY-Sept. 21, 2018) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of Huntington, specifically in Dix Hills and Elwood, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in September and lasting approximately three months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, installing or replacing switching equipment, and transferring main line wires underground in select rear properties to enhance reliability. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'PSEG Long Island works hard every day to ensure customers have the most reliable and resilient electric service possible,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'Undertaking this FEMA-funded project in Dix Hills and Elwood means even more Long Islanders will be served by equipment that can withstand extreme weather and provide the exceptional service our customers deserve.'

The route covers approximately 3.5 miles along an electric main line circuit. Crews will work on the following streets:

  • Verleye Avenue between Jericho Turnpike (Route 25) and Colonial Street
  • Daly Road between Jericho Turnpike (Route 25) and Wicks Road
  • East Deer Park Road between Jericho Turnpike (Route 25) and Deer Park Road
  • Deer Park Avenue between East Deer Park Road and Wolf Hill Road
  • Deforest Road between Hunting Hill Drive and Vanderbilt Parkway

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects, select Town of Huntington and then scroll to see Route Fourteen.

This project is funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 20:08:00 UTC
