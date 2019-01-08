Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Garden City, Mineola, Carle Place and Westbury

(Uniondale, NY - January 8, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is beginning two more circuit reliability projects in the Towns of Hempstead and North Hempstead, specifically in Garden City, Mineola, Carle Place and Westbury, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in January and lasting approximately seven months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on these routes, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, and installing or replacing switching equipment. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'Outstanding electric reliability is one of PSEG Long Island's top priorities,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'These infrastructure improvement projects in Garden City, Mineola, Carle Place and Westbury are just two of hundreds of FEMA-funded upgrades we have been making at no additional cost to our customers.'

The first route covers approximately 0.8 miles along an electric main line circuit in Garden City and Mineola. Crews will work on the following streets:

Willis Avenue between Harrison Avenue and Old Country Road

Old Country Road between Roslyn Road and Clinton Road

The second route covers approximately 2.5 miles along an electric main line circuit in Carle Place and the Village of Westbury. Crews will work on the following streets:

West Owen Street between Old Country Road and Morningside Drive

Morningside Drive between Carle Road and Ellison Avenue

Ellison Avenue between Lexington Street and Old Country Road

Merchants Concourse between Old Country Road and Taylor Avenue

Westbury Avenue between Longwood Avenue and Ellison Avenue

Maple Avenue between Ellison Avenue and Spruce Street

Fulton Street between Maple Avenue and Park Avenue

Park Avenue between Fulton Street and Woods Road

Woods Road between Park Avenue and Jericho Turnpike (Route 25)

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects, and select Town of North Hempstead.

These projects are funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.