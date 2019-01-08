Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza and Thomaston

(Uniondale, NY - January 8, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of North Hempstead, specifically in Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza and Thomaston, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in January and lasting approximately five months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, and installing or replacing switching equipment. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'Outstanding electric reliability is one of PSEG Long Island's top priorities,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'This infrastructure improvement project in Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza and Thomaston is just one of hundreds of FEMA-funded upgrades we have been making at no additional cost to our customers.'

The route covers approximately 2 miles along an electric main line circuit in Great Neck, Great Neck Estates, Great Neck Plaza and Thomaston. Crews will work on the following streets:

Shore Cliff Place between Hawthorne Lane and Parkwood Drive

Rear property on the south side of Shore Park Road between Shore Cliff Place and 43 Shore Park Road

Rear property on the north side of Parkwood Drive between Shore Cliff Place and 8 Parkwood Drive

Side property between 8 Parkwood Drive and 10 Parkwood Drive

Side property between 7 Parkwood Drive and 9 Parkwood Drive

Rear property on the south side of Parkwood drive between 3 Parkwood Drive and 7 Parkwood Drive

Shore Drive between waterfront park and Cedar Drive

Cedar Drive between Shore Drive and Bayview Avenue

Bayview Avenue between Sycamore Drive and Ascot Ridge

Knightsbridge Road between Great Neck Road and Pont Street

Pont Street between Knightsbridge Road and South Middle Neck Road

South Middle Neck Road between Pont Street and The Reverend M.L.K. Jr. Avenue

The Reverend M.L.K. Jr. Avenue between South Middle Neck Road and Welwyn Road

Shoreward Drive between Welwyn Road and Ardsley Place

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects, and select Town of North Hempstead.

This project is funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.