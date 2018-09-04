Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP (PEG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Hicksville, Syosset

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

(Uniondale, NY-Sept. 4, 2018) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of Oyster Bay, specifically in Hicksville and Syosset, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in September and lasting approximately four months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, installing or replacing switching equipment, and transferring main line wires underground in select rear properties to enhance reliability. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'PSEG Long Island works hard every day to ensure customers have the most reliable and resilient electric service possible,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'Undertaking this FEMA-funded project in Hicksville and Syosset means even more Long Islanders will be served by equipment that can withstand extreme weather and provide the exceptional service our customers deserve.'

The route covers approximately 2 miles along an electric main line circuit. Crews will work on the following streets:

  • Woodbury Road between Bethpage Road and Market Drive
  • South Oyster Bay Road between Woodbury Road and Long Island Expressway (I-495)

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects, select Town Oyster Bay and then scroll to see Route Thirty One.

This project is funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 20:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
10:57pPUBLIC SERVICE : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Baldwin & Oceanside
PU
10:42pPUBLIC SERVICE : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Hicksville, Syosset
PU
08/30PUBLIC SERVICE : Pseg to meet with investors during the month of september
PU
08/22PUBLIC SERVICE : John Latka, Senior VP of Electric and Gas, PSE&G, Announces Ret..
PU
08/10PUBLIC SERVICE : Tomorrow Is National 811 Day
PU
08/10PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Urges Contractors and Customers to Call 811 Before You Di..
PU
08/06PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Prepared To Meet Customer Demand
PU
08/02PUBLIC SERVICE : Essex County Prosecutor Issues Subpoena to PSEG Following Custo..
DJ
08/02PUBLIC SERVICE : Essex County Prosecutor Issues Subpoena to PSEG Following Custo..
DJ
08/01PUBLIC SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/18MLPS : 'Diversification Is Protection Against Ignorance. It Makes Little Sense I.. 
08/02Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/01Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo on Q2 2018 Results .. 
08/01Public Service beats by $0.01, misses on revenue 
07/31Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 828 M
EBIT 2018 2 504 M
Net income 2018 1 578 M
Debt 2018 14 916 M
Yield 2018 3,44%
P/E ratio 2018 16,81
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
EV / Sales 2018 4,21x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Capitalization 26 454 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 56,2 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP1.65%26 454
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.41%57 872
IBERDROLA-0.87%47 557
DOMINION ENERGY-12.69%46 267
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.96%44 399
EXELON CORPORATION10.91%42 220
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.