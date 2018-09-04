Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Hicksville, Syosset

(Uniondale, NY-Sept. 4, 2018) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of Oyster Bay, specifically in Hicksville and Syosset, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in September and lasting approximately four months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, installing or replacing switching equipment, and transferring main line wires underground in select rear properties to enhance reliability. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'PSEG Long Island works hard every day to ensure customers have the most reliable and resilient electric service possible,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'Undertaking this FEMA-funded project in Hicksville and Syosset means even more Long Islanders will be served by equipment that can withstand extreme weather and provide the exceptional service our customers deserve.'

The route covers approximately 2 miles along an electric main line circuit. Crews will work on the following streets:

Woodbury Road between Bethpage Road and Market Drive

South Oyster Bay Road between Woodbury Road and Long Island Expressway (I-495)

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects, select Town Oyster Bay and then scroll to see Route Thirty One.

This project is funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.