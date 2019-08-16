Log in
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Roslyn Heights and Williston Park

08/16/2019

(Uniondale, NY - Aug. 16, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of North Hempstead, specifically in Roslyn Heights and Williston Park, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in August and lasting approximately two months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, installing or replacing switching equipment. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'Outstanding electric reliability is one of PSEG Long Island's top priorities,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'This infrastructure improvement project in Roslyn Heights and Williston Park is just one of hundreds of FEMA-funded upgrades we have been making at no additional cost to our customers.'

The route covers approximately 0.1 miles along an electric main line circuit. Crews will work along Willis Avenue between Long Island Expressway (I-495) and Northern State Parkway.

In addition, switching equipment will be installed or replaced at:

  • Willis Avenue south of Yale Street
  • Wentworth Avenue south of Evans Avenue
  • William Street west of Willis Avenue
  • Willis Avenue north of Hillside Avenue (Route 25B)

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects and select Town of North Hempstead.

This project is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the FEMA, under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 17:11:04 UTC
