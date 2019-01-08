Log in
News Summary

Public Service : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Syosset

01/08/2019 | 04:14pm EST

(Uniondale, NY - January 8, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is beginning another circuit reliability project in the Town of Oyster Bay, specifically in Syosset, to improve the reliability of the energy grid in the area.

Beginning in January and lasting approximately two months, PSEG Long Island licensed and approved contractors will work on this route, replacing existing electrical wires, installing new and more durable poles, and installing or replacing switching equipment. These infrastructure upgrades will help reduce the number of customers affected by an outage.

'Outstanding electric reliability is one of PSEG Long Island's top priorities,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. 'This infrastructure improvement project in Syosset is just one of hundreds of FEMA-funded upgrades we have been making at no additional cost to our customers.'

The route covers approximately 1 mile along an electric main line circuit in Syosset. Crews will work on the following streets:

  • South Oyster Bay Road between Jericho Turnpike (Route 25) and Miller Place
  • Humphrey Drive between Jericho Turnpike (Route 25) and Edward Avenue

For more project details, visit PSEG Long Island's FEMA project page at https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/currentintiatives/femaimprovementprojects, and select Town of Oyster Bay.

This project is funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program, which was established to harden electrical distribution infrastructure against future storm damage and help restore power more quickly. In 2014, more than $729 million of federal recovery funds were secured for the Long Island Power Authority via an agreement between Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the FEMA 406 Mitigation Program.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 21:13:04 UTC
