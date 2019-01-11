Log in
Public Service : Extremely Cold Weather Conditions Are Here and PSEG Long Island Is Ready

01/11/2019 | 02:34pm EST

Customers can get the most from their winter energy dollars with simple tips

(Uniondale, NY - Jan. 11, 2019) - The extreme cold is here and PSEG Long Island is ready to respond safely, quickly, and effectively to any electric outages that may occur. Providing reliable electric service during extreme temperatures is a PSEG Long Island priority.

As the mercury drops, it pays to be energy efficient. PSEG Long Island reminds customers to save energy dollars by implementing a few easy-to-follow recommendations.

  • Set the thermostat to 68 degrees Fahrenheit while you're awake and lower it before you go to sleep or are away. Lowering the temperature by between 7 and 10 degrees can save as much as 10 percent on heating costs.
  • Be sure furniture and drapes are not blocking heating baseboards or radiators.
  • Remove or cover window air conditioners to reduce drafts.
  • Use weather stripping or caulk to seal up cracks and prevent drafts around windows and doorframes.
  • Close the fireplace damper when not in use.
  • Let in the sun's natural warmth by opening drapes and curtains during the day on sun-facing windows. Close them at night to keep the warmth inside.
  • Humid air makes you feel warmer at a lower thermostat setting. Houseplants add natural humidity.
  • Switching to LED light bulbs also saves money and energy. They use as much as 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs and last up to 25 times longer for years of savings.

PSEG Long Island offers energy efficiency programs and rebates to help customers become more energy efficient and lower bills. Visit PSEG Long Island's online Energy Analyzer at https://www.psegliny.com/saveenergyandmoney/tipsandtools/energyanalyzer to calculate the energy efficiency of your home and find out how to save energy and money.

For more information on energy saving tips and PSEG Long Island's energy efficiency programs, please visit https://www.psegliny.com/savemoney .

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 19:33:02 UTC
