Public Service : Island Park Resident Helps Brings the Music Back to WWII Veteran's Home

09/06/2019 | 10:42am EDT

(Uniondale, NY - Sept. 6, 2019) Ninety-three-year-old World War II veteran Ralph Cavaliere recently realized the power of PSEG Long Island's community service when more than a dozen employees visited his home to help make his nineties more joyful. One of the volunteers was Nick Giorlando of Island Park.

With an eye on safety, the volunteers removed uneven patio tiles in Cavaliere's Massapequa backyard, trimmed a 30-year-old overgrown fig tree, weeded around his Japanese garden, and power washed around the home. They also removed the former Army Air Force tail gunner's faded old American flag and replaced it with a new one that Giorlando brought with him.

Cavaliere's main wish was to have his record collection - hundreds of 78s and LPs, his stereo system and an antique Victrola - brought to the first floor of his home where he now lives. To fulfill this wish, volunteers removed a never-used, 40-year-old metal fireplace from the first floor to make room for the music.

'I never thought they would be able to do all of this for me,' said Cavaliere. 'I'm grateful I can enjoy my music again. My walls are now alive with the sound of music thanks to these PSEG Long Island volunteers.'

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours, volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit https://www.psegliny.com/community.

Photo caption: PSEG Long Island employee Nick Giorlando (foreground) presents WWII Army Air Force veteran Ralph Cavaliere with a new American flag for his home. Giorlando and a dozen of his coworkers recently spent a hot summer day cleaning up the 93-year-old's home and making it safer and more joyful for him to live there. To view or download this or additional photos: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmGJRFK2

# # #

PSEG Long Island
 PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:41:02 UTC
