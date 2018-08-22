Public Service : John Latka, Senior VP of Electric and Gas, PSE&G, Announces Retirement

(NEWARK, N.J. - August 22, 2018) Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) has announced that John Latka, senior vice president-electric and gas operations for PSE&G, is retiring after 36 years of distinguished service. His retirement will be effective September 7, 2018. The company also announced that Kim Hanemann, senior vice president-delivery projects and construction (DP&C), has been named to an expanded role as senior vice president-electric transmission and distribution, effective September 10, 2018.

'John has been a mentor and friend to hundreds of PSE&G employees,' said Dave Daly, PSE&G president and COO. 'He will leave a legacy of achievement and respect that is second to none. He was instrumental in directing restoration efforts in numerous electric and gas events including the Northeast Blackout, Tropical Storm Irene and Super Storm Sandy, to name a few. Under his leadership, PSE&G has been named the most reliable electric utility in the Mid-Atlantic region for 16 years in a row.

'Kim is a proven leader with a record of success in delivering large complex infrastructure projects on time and on budget, a critical driver of PSE&G's growth over the last ten years. She is also well-respected for her demonstrated ability to build high-performing teams. In her new role, she will bring her unique talents and experiences to drive innovation through technology, improved processes and best practices, which will help position PSE&G as the leading utility of the future,' Daly said.

Latka joined the company in 1982 as a cable splicer assistant and, throughout his career, has made it his mission to provide safe, reliable service to customers. Latka is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University. He is a board member for the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey. He also is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and serves on the National Response Executive Committee. In 2014, he was appointed to the NJ Infrastructure Advisory Committee (IAC) as co-chair of the Energy Sector.

Hanemann joined the company as an engineer in 1986 and has held numerous leadership positions in both electric and gas field operations and in utility support operations. She was named a director in 2007, promoted to vice president in 2010, and to senior vice president in 2014. Under her leadership, DP&C has grown from a startup team of 40 in 2007 to a still growing team of more than 800 today.

Hanemann is a member of the board of directors of Middlesex Water Company and the board of trustees of Children's Specialized Hospital. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and the Rutgers Graduate School of Management, where she earned a Masters of Business Administration.

Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest regulated gas and electric delivery utility, serving nearly three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company.

