Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
  Report
05/01 04:10:00 pm
49.41 USD   -2.56%
08:27aPSEG : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:14aPUBLIC SERVICE : Maintains 2020 Guidance
DJ
08:01aPUBLIC SERVICE : Reports Smaller 1Q Profit
DJ
Public Service : Maintains 2020 Guidance

05/04/2020 | 08:14am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. on Monday said its financial guidance for 2020 is mostly unchanged after it reported first-quarter adjusted income that slightly beat analysts' expectations.

The Newark, N.J.-based energy company said it expects net income for its Public Service Electric & Gas subsidiary to be $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion, the same range previously issued. PSEG said that the subsidiary's capital program remains on schedule for the year.

For the PSEG Power segment, the output forecast for the year remains unchanged at 50 to 52 terawatt-hours. The subsidiary's operating earnings for the year will be $345 million to $435 million, the same as previously forecast, PSEG said.

PSEG's forecast for its enterprise/other category remains a net loss of $5 million, the company said.

Overall, operating earnings will be between $1.68 billion and $1.78 billion for the year, or $3.30 a share to $3.50 a share. Analysts are expecting operating earnings of $3.37 a share.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

