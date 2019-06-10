Public Service : More than 600 PSEG Long Island Employees Help to Raise $30,000 in March of Dimes Walk for Healthier Babies

To view and download photos, click here.

(Uniondale, NY - June 10, 2019) - More than 600 PSEG Long Island employees, their families and friends recently participated in the March of Dimes March for Babies at Jones Beach.

'The chilly weather and intermittent rain didn't stop our group from turning out in big numbers to support March of Dimes as we do each year. I am so proud of our employees' commitment to this worthwhile cause,' said Suzanne Brienza, PSEG Long Island director of customer experience and utility marketing.

'Our commitment to service starts with our dedicated and caring employees who serve our customers and neighbors tirelessly day in and day out-by providing safe, reliable power and by providing hands-on support to help our community partners have more successful events and activities,' she added.

In the past five years, PSEG Long Island employees and the company's matching gifts program have raised more than $500,000 for the March of Dimes.

PSEG Long Island gives back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit https://www.psegliny.com/page.cfm/Community.

Photo Caption: More than 600 PSEG Long Island employees, their families and friends, recently participated in the March of Dimes March for Babies at Jones Beach. More photos are available by clicking here.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.