Public Service : PSE&G Encourages Customers to Test Gas Heating Systems Now

(NEWARK, N.J. - August 13, 2020) In the dog days of summer you may not be thinking about your heating system, but chilly weather will be here before you know it. PSE&G, New Jersey's largest utility, encourages its residential gas heating customers to test their heating equipment now, so they can be confident systems will operate safely and efficiently when temperatures begin to drop.

If you have a problem starting your system, a PSE&G service technician will check it for free now through September 13. From September 14 through October 31, there will be a $25 charge to have PSE&G check and/or start the system. To make an appointment, you can call 1-800-350-PSEG (7734) or schedule online at nj.myaccount.pseg.com.

'It's important to inspect your gas-fired heating system now to ensure it will work properly when you need it most,' said Joe Forline, PSE&G vice president, Gas Operations. 'Many customers can take care of issues such as an unlit pilots, turning on emergency switches, and adjusting thermostats, but we're here to help when needed. These simple checks can ensure your heater is ready.'

How to check your heating system:

Check that the area surrounding the unit is free of combustible items including boxes, paper, clothing, paint and other flammables.

Make sure that the flue pipe is connected and in good condition.

If you have a hot water boiler, check that the indicator on the pressure gauge falls into the normal range (12-15 psi cold).

If you have a steam heating system, check the water level in the sight glass. If it is low, turn on the water supply valve to bring the water level up to the halfway mark, and then turn off the valve.

For warm-air furnace systems, check and replace dirty air filters. Check that the blower door is closed tight and correctly secured.

Make sure that all controls, valves and electrical switches are in the 'on' position.

How to start your heating system:

If the unit is equipped with a pilot, confirm that it is lit. If the pilot is out, follow the instructions on the heating unit to relight it. Let the pilot light burn a few minutes before continuing.

Many heating units use a form of automatic ignition. Review the starting instructions located on the unit before continuing.

Set each thermostat mode to 'heat' (if equipped), and raise the setting five degrees above room temperature. The heating system should start within a minute or two.

Let the unit run a few minutes to ensure it is operating normally and then return all controls to their previous settings.

If you're having problems:

Need help starting the system? PSE&G will perform this service free-of-charge for customers who schedule an appointment through

September 13.

September 13. Not working properly? PSE&G customers can log in to My Account at pseg.com or call 1-800-350-7734 anytime to schedule repair services.

