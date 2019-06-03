Public Service : PSE&G Makes CIO 100 List for New Alexa Customer Service App

(NEWARK, N.J. - June 3, 2019) In recognition of Public Service Electric & Gas Co.'s (PSE&G) innovative use of technology to improve customer service, the company has been named to CIO Magazine's CIO 100 list for 2019. The list commends organizations that use leading-edge IT practices to create competitive advantages, improve business processes, enable growth and improve relations with customers.

PSE&G was honored for its release of an Amazon Alexa customer service app, or 'skill,' that allows customers to ask billing questions, make payments, and get tips for reducing their energy usage and lowering their bills. Among new functions being added to the app is one that will allow customers to schedule service appointments.

'Our inclusion on the CIO 100 list validates our efforts to use innovative approaches and new technologies to deliver superior customer service,' PSEG Senior Vice President and Chief Information & Digital Officer Joseph Santamaria said. 'We take a lot of pride in PSE&G as the first utility to offer its customers full payment capabilities through a voice channel like Amazon Alexa. PSE&G is excited to bring even more innovation to the energy sector - not just in making delivery more reliable and resilient, but also in customer engagement and conservation.'

'This channel increases our customer engagement, making them active participants in saving, managing and owning their energy footprint,' Santamaria said. 'In addition, this engagement allows us to understand our customers' behavior and invest more effectively in those areas our customers consider priorities.'

To get started using the app, customers simply need to go to their Alexa app and search for the PSE&G 'skill.' Once a customer's PSE&G MyAccount is linked to Alexa, they're ready to start managing their account using Alexa's voice technology.

For more information, visit https://nj.pseg.com/alexa.

The Alexa skill is one way that PSE&G is using technology to make it easier for customers to interact and do business with us. Here are some others:

Redesigned public website and MyAccount - The newly designed public website boasts a more modern, customer-friendly design that is easier to navigate. The website is fully mobile and easily accessible from any smart device, tablet or desktop, and features enhancements to MyAccount. Bill information is easier to retrieve and interactive charts and graphs arm customers with a better understanding of their energy usage and costs.

Enhanced Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system - The improved phone system easily understands a customer's reason for calling and transfers the customer quickly to the proper self-service category or live agent.

Text and email notifications - Customers can sign up for free MyAlerts, a service that allows customers to receive outage information, account balances, payment information and more via text or email.

Outage maps - Customers can visit PSE&G's online outage map at pseg.com to get outage information by county or municipality, as well as estimated time of restoration.

