Public Service : PSE&G Prepared for Hot Weather

(NEWARK, N.J. - July 29, 2019) With high temperatures forecasted for today and tomorrow, Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey's largest utility, is prepared to meet the demand for additional power and utility crews will be ready to respond to service interruptions should they occur.

'PSE&G continues to monitor our electric system to ensure our infrastructure is functioning normally and continues to supply power to all of our customers. Any system abnormalities are promptly investigated and addressed,' said Paul Toscarelli, PSE&G's emergency preparedness director. 'We have personnel on staff 24/7 and have added more crews in the field to immediately respond to power outages, power quality issues, as well as any public safety issues related to our facilities.'

PSE&G prepares year-round for extreme weather to maintain reliable service for our customers. We also encourage customers to monitor the weather and avoid being in extreme heat for lengthy periods.

PSE&G also reminds customers that hot and sticky weather can lead to more usage and higher electric bills. Customers can save energy and money this summer by following 10 simple tips:

Don't cool an empty house. Set your thermostat higher when you are away. Seal holes and cracks around doors and windows with caulk or weather-stripping. Replace air filters monthly. Dirty filters make your air conditioner work harder. Use a microwave or crockpot instead of the oven. Better yet, grill outdoors. Operate appliances in the morning or evening when it is cooler outside. When washing dishes or clothes, run full loads. Wash laundry in cold water. Close blinds and draperies facing the sun to keep out the sun's heat. Don't cool unused rooms. Close the vents and shut the door. Ceiling fans cool fast and cost less than air conditioning. (In hot weather, set your ceiling fan to spin quickly, counterclockwise to push air downward toward the floor.)

For more ways to save on summer energy bills, visit https://nj.pseg.com/saveenergyandmoney/energysavingpage/summerenergytips.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

Compile a list of emergency phone numbers; include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG.

Go to pseg.com/myaccount to sign up to report outages online and to check restoration progress.

Go to pseg.com/outagecenter to check the 'Outage Map,' which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.

You can report an outage by texting 'OUT' to 4PSEG (47734).

'Like' PSEG on Facebook and follow PSEG on Twitter @PSEGdelivers.

If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit pseg.com/life.

