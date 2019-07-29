Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSE&G Prepared for Hot Weather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

(NEWARK, N.J. - July 29, 2019) With high temperatures forecasted for today and tomorrow, Public Service Electric & Gas, New Jersey's largest utility, is prepared to meet the demand for additional power and utility crews will be ready to respond to service interruptions should they occur.

'PSE&G continues to monitor our electric system to ensure our infrastructure is functioning normally and continues to supply power to all of our customers. Any system abnormalities are promptly investigated and addressed,' said Paul Toscarelli, PSE&G's emergency preparedness director. 'We have personnel on staff 24/7 and have added more crews in the field to immediately respond to power outages, power quality issues, as well as any public safety issues related to our facilities.'

PSE&G prepares year-round for extreme weather to maintain reliable service for our customers. We also encourage customers to monitor the weather and avoid being in extreme heat for lengthy periods.

PSE&G also reminds customers that hot and sticky weather can lead to more usage and higher electric bills. Customers can save energy and money this summer by following 10 simple tips:

  1. Don't cool an empty house. Set your thermostat higher when you are away.
  2. Seal holes and cracks around doors and windows with caulk or weather-stripping.
  3. Replace air filters monthly. Dirty filters make your air conditioner work harder.
  4. Use a microwave or crockpot instead of the oven. Better yet, grill outdoors.
  5. Operate appliances in the morning or evening when it is cooler outside.
  6. When washing dishes or clothes, run full loads.
  7. Wash laundry in cold water.
  8. Close blinds and draperies facing the sun to keep out the sun's heat.
  9. Don't cool unused rooms. Close the vents and shut the door.
  10. Ceiling fans cool fast and cost less than air conditioning. (In hot weather, set your ceiling fan to spin quickly, counterclockwise to push air downward toward the floor.)

For more ways to save on summer energy bills, visit https://nj.pseg.com/saveenergyandmoney/energysavingpage/summerenergytips.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

  • Compile a list of emergency phone numbers; include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG.
  • Go to pseg.com/myaccount to sign up to report outages online and to check restoration progress.
  • Go to pseg.com/outagecenter to check the 'Outage Map,' which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.
  • You can report an outage by texting 'OUT' to 4PSEG (47734).
  • 'Like' PSEG on Facebook and follow PSEG on Twitter @PSEGdelivers.
  • If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit pseg.com/life.

# # #

PSE&GPublic Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving nearly three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability as well as the 2018 Outstanding Customer Reliability Experience Award. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 11 consecutive years.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 00:34:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
08:35pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepared for Hot Weather
PU
07/26PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Restores Power to All Customers Affected by July 22 Storm
PU
07/25PUBLIC SERVICE : Planting Seeds of Community Service at Island Harvest's Giving ..
PU
07/25PSEG : Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by..
PR
07/23PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 23, 2019 9:30 p.m. ET
PU
07/23PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 23, 2019 4:30 p.m. ET
PU
07/23PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 23, 2019 11:30 a.m. ET
PU
07/23PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 23, 2019 5:30 a.m. ET
PU
07/22PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 22, 2019 10:15 p.m. ET
PU
07/21PSEG LONG ISLAND : Heat Update—July 21, 2019 9:00 p.m. ET
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 478 M
EBIT 2019 2 667 M
Net income 2019 1 640 M
Debt 2019 16 163 M
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 18,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,40x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 29 977 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 63,81  $
Last Close Price 59,31  $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP13.95%30 093
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.34%100 214
ENEL23.12%70 205
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.71%63 275
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.16%60 298
IBERDROLA22.43%59 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group