Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSE&G Proposes to Lower Residential Gas Bills This Fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

(NEWARK, N.J. - May 31, 2019) Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) today filed for a decrease in residential gas bills that would take effect this fall for the winter heating season.

Under the gas supply filing made today, a residential gas heating customer who uses 172 therms in a winter month and 1,040 therms annually would pay about $6 less per year.

Residential gas bills are about 50 percent lower than they were in 2008. Under the proposal, the rate residential customers pay will decrease to 34 cents from 35 cents per therm. PSE&G has also requested a change in its Balancing Charge that will reflect increases in the costs of providing storage and peaking services.

'We work hard to keep our bills as stable as possible for customers,' said Jorge Cardenas, vice president of asset management and centralized services. 'The cost of natural gas is still historically low when compared to a decade ago, and costs for the 2019-2020 period have decreased further.

'Overall gas prices are marginally lower due to increased production levels, as compared to last year,' Cardenas said. 'These increased production levels, combined with PSE&G's ability to efficiently manage our gas supply contracts and purchases, result in further savings that we are pleased to pass along to customers.'

Cardenas added, 'During the past 10 years, customers have experienced significant savings as the cost of natural gas has steadily dropped. As a result, the typical customer will pay about $880 less per year than they did in 2008 - in addition to monthly bill credits that have been implemented in the last few years.'

PSE&G makes no profit on the sale of natural gas, passing along what it pays to its customers. If the price of natural gas increases, the BPU allows the state's natural gas utilities, including PSE&G, to recover those costs. Conversely, reductions in the gas supply price may be implemented at any time if market conditions warrant.

# # #

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion and approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 11 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 20:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
04:59pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Proposes to Lower Residential Gas Bills This Fall
PU
03:44pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Volunteers Swap Shears for Spatulas to Help Ro..
PU
08:44aPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG and PSEG Long Island Launch Power of One Community Engagem..
PU
08:22aPSEG : and PSEG : Long Island Launch "Power of One" Community Engagement Initiat..
PR
05/29PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG's Five-Year, $12-$17 Billion Capital Program Supports Earn..
PU
05/29PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/29PSEG : 's Five-Year, $12-$17 Billion Capital Program Supports Earnings Growth St..
PR
05/23KEEP IT COOL THIS SUMMER : Take Care of Your Air Conditioner
PU
05/23PUBLIC SERVICE : Ready to Beat the Heat Without Breaking the Bank?
PU
05/22PUBLIC SERVICE : Emergency Response Plan Tested In Preparation for Approaching H..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 457 M
EBIT 2019 2 594 M
Net income 2019 1 662 M
Debt 2019 16 099 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,21
EV / Sales 2019 4,38x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 29 654 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 62,4 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP12.72%29 654
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.45%95 279
ENEL10.17%62 885
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.89%62 270
IBERDROLA19.95%61 096
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.26%59 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About