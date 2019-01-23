Public Service : PSE&G Responds to Aid National Grid in Newport, RI

(NEWARK, N.J. - January 23, 2019) Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), New Jersey's largest utility, has sent 12 gas service technicians and one gas supervisor to assist National Grid as they work to ensure the continued safety of area residents in response to a Jan. 21 service interruption.

The employees, scheduled to arrive today, will go home-by-home to shut off gas meters as part of emergency response efforts for more than 6,000 customers in Newport, Rhode Island. On Monday, out of an abundance of caution, National Grid suspended gas service to these customers due to a transmission supply issue from their natural gas supplier - Algonguin Gas Transmission Co., which is owned by Enbridge, Inc.

'It's important for us to respond to the call for aid in other territories while also ensuring we have ample coverage to serve and protect PSE&G customers,' said Joe Forline, PSE&G vice president of gas operations. 'We're fortunate to be in a position to help.'

'Once National Grid reintroduces gas, the crews will perform safety checks and relight appliances to ensure the system is restored safely and reliably,' said Chris LaRossa, PSE&G district manager, regulatory policy and procedure. 'PSE&G employees are prepared to stay in Rhode Island for up to two weeks.'

National Grid said the need for suspended service stemmed from a low gas pressure situation in Aquidneck Island. LaRossa noted that pressure loss should not affect the integrity of a gas system, although reintroducing gas requires certain safeguards.

PSE&G's gas system:

PSE&G's gas system has redundancies that the company has proposed to enhance under its Energy Strong II proposal currently before the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. If approved, the plan would help PSE&G keep delivering gas to customers during a disruption in service from a natural gas provider.

PSE&G responds to reports of gas leaks 24 hours a day within 60 minutes to make the area safe and repair any damaged infrastructure. The utility also conducts regular leak surveys, focusing in particular on the areas where cast iron mains are located. Excavators are reminded to call 811 before they dig.

PSE&G also supports a safe, clean and reliable gas network through the accelerated replacement of aging pipes, under its Gas System Modernization Program. At the end of 2018, some 450 miles of cast iron and unprotected steel pipes were replaced with modern ones. Another 875 miles of pipes are scheduled to be replaced through 2023.

Responding to gas leaks:

What to do if you smell gas:

If you smell gas, hear hissing or suspect a leak -- act fast.

Leave your home immediately and take others with you. When outside, get far away (at least 350 feet) from where you suspect the gas is leaking.

outside, from where you suspect the gas is leaking. Open windows before you leave, if the odor is faint.

Call PSE&G at 1-800-880-PSEG (7734), or call 911.

If you suspect a gas leak do NOT:

Attempt to determine the source of the odor.

Light a match.

Turn appliances and flashlights on or off.

Start a car.

Use a telephone or cell phone.

Ring a doorbell.

More gas safety tips are available on our website: nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/gassafety

