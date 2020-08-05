Log in
Public Service : PSE&G customer comfort station locations

08/05/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

PSE&G has set up several Customer Comfort Stations. Following physical distancing and state health guidelines, customers can receive free water and ice. We ask that upon arrival, you drive up and open your trunk so our employees can place water and ice in it. The comfort stations will be open today, Aug. 5, until 5 p.m. and tomorrow, Aug. 6, from
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Locations are below.

Bergen County Special Services Building
275-285 Pascack Road
Paramus, NJ 07652

Kennedy Center (Willingboro Recreation and Parks Department)
429 John F. Kennedy Way
Willingboro, NJ 08046

Lawrence Township Municipal Building
2207 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Lumberton Township Municipal Complex
34 Municipal Drive
Lumberton, NJ 08048

Steven Adubato Sports Complex
Near Branchbrook Park Drive & Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107

Warinanco Park Ice Skating Rink
1 Park Drive
Roselle, NJ 0702

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 17:46:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 589 M - -
Net income 2020 1 759 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 28 145 M 28 145 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 12 992
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 58,89 $
Last Close Price 55,65 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
David Lilley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-7.76%28 145
NEXTERA ENERGY17.71%139 574
ENEL S.P.A.11.27%94 149
IBERDROLA19.83%80 791
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-2.34%67 879
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.15%62 235
