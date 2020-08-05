Public Service : PSE&G customer comfort station locations

PSE&G has set up several Customer Comfort Stations. Following physical distancing and state health guidelines, customers can receive free water and ice. We ask that upon arrival, you drive up and open your trunk so our employees can place water and ice in it. The comfort stations will be open today, Aug. 5, until 5 p.m. and tomorrow, Aug. 6, from

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Locations are below.

Bergen County Special Services Building

275-285 Pascack Road

Paramus, NJ 07652

Kennedy Center (Willingboro Recreation and Parks Department)

429 John F. Kennedy Way

Willingboro, NJ 08046

Lawrence Township Municipal Building

2207 Lawrenceville Road

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Lumberton Township Municipal Complex

34 Municipal Drive

Lumberton, NJ 08048

Steven Adubato Sports Complex

Near Branchbrook Park Drive & Bloomfield Avenue

Newark, NJ 07107

Warinanco Park Ice Skating Rink

1 Park Drive

Roselle, NJ 0702

