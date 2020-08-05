Public Service : PSE&G customer comfort station locations

PSE&G has set up several Customer Comfort Stations. Following physical distancing and state health guidelines, customers can receive free water and ice. We ask that upon arrival, you drive up and open your trunk so our employees can place water and ice in it. The comfort stations will be open today, Aug. 5, until 5 p.m. and tomorrow, Aug. 6, from
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Locations are below.
Bergen County Special Services Building
275-285 Pascack Road
Paramus, NJ 07652
Kennedy Center (Willingboro Recreation and Parks Department)
429 John F. Kennedy Way
Willingboro, NJ 08046
Lawrence Township Municipal Building
2207 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
Lumberton Township Municipal Complex
34 Municipal Drive
Lumberton, NJ 08048
Steven Adubato Sports Complex
Near Branchbrook Park Drive & Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Warinanco Park Ice Skating Rink
1 Park Drive
Roselle, NJ 0702
