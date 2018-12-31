Public Service : PSEG Long Island Announces January 2019 Power Supply Charge

(Uniondale, NY - December 31, 2018) - PSEG Long Island today released the Power Supply Charge for January. Effective Tuesday, the Power Supply Charge will be 9.4543 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The January Power Supply Charge is 4.77% lower than the December Power Supply Charge of 9.9275 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and results in a decrease of $3.45 on the Power Supply portion of the bill for the average PSEG Long Island residential customer using 730 kWh a month in 2019. The weather in December has been warmer than normal.

The Power Supply Charge is a direct pass-through of fuel and purchased power costs and any change in the monthly rate is primarily attributable to the month-to-month fluctuations resulting from actual costs being different than the projections.

'PSEG Long Island always encourages customers to be mindful of their energy use, and this is especially important during the winter when the days are shorter and we spend more time heating our homes,' said Paul Napoli, vice president of Power Markets, PSEG Long Island. 'The largest factor in determining a customer's bill is how much electricity is used, so energy efficient products such as LED light bulbs and programmable thermostats can make a real difference.'

Customers are only billed for what they use. On an annualized basis, the Power Supply Charge for PSEG Long Island's customers over the last three years has been the least volatile among the major utilities in New York State.

The following tips will help customers better manage their usage:

Install a programmable thermostat.

Set refrigerators and freezers to the most efficient temperatures. Recommended temperatures are 35-38° F for the fresh food compartment, and 0° F for freezers.Seal holes and cracks around doors and windows. Eliminate air leaks around window air conditioners with foam insulation or weather-stripping.

Turn off power sources. TVs, computers and other electronic devices draw power when they are in standby mode or turned off but still plugged in. Plug electronics into power strips and turn off the power switch when the items are not in use.

Use timers and motion detectors on indoor and outdoor lighting.

Replace old appliances with new energy efficient Energy Star® appliances.

PSEG Long Island customers are eligible to participate in programs to use less energy, which helps lower costs. Customers can take a quick online survey to see how much they can save by improving the energy efficiency of their home. For more information on efficiency programs and energy saving tips, visit PSEG Long Island at www.psegliny.com/savemoney.

Customers who want to ease fluctuations in monthly bill payment amounts may want to consider PSEG Long Island's Balanced Billing program. The total annual cost for electricity will remain the same, but customers have the convenience of a more predictable monthly bill amount.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion