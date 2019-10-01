Log in
Public Service : PSEG Long Island Celebrates Its Customers on National Energy Efficiency Day (Oct. 2)

10/01/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

Electric consumers have saved nearly 2 billion kilowatt-hours since January 2014

(Uniondale, NY - Oct. 1, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is celebrating its customers on Energy Efficiency Day (Oct. 2, 2019) for saving more than 1.8 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh). of electricity since Jan. 1, 2014. Through the company's energy efficiency and renewable programs, residential and commercial customers have saved 1,801,545,000 kWh. That's the equivalent of powering nearly 150,000 Long Island homes for an entire year.

'Our energy efficiency programs and policies are saving our customers millions of dollars on their electric bills, lowering their energy usage and contributing to decreasing their carbon footprints,' said Michael Voltz, director of energy efficiency and renewables, PSEG Long Island. 'In the past five and a half years, PSEG Long Island has invested more than $430 million in energy efficiency programs and our customers are reaping significant savings.'

One way customers are saving is by purchasing ENERGY STAR-certified products. From Jan. 1, 2014 to Sept. 30, 2019, residential customers purchased more than 21 million ENERGY STAR light bulbs and fixtures with the help of PSEG Long Island incentives. Compared to incandescent lighting, a single LED bulb will save a household approximately $230 over the lifetime of each bulb. By installing just five ENERGY STAR-certified LED bulbs in the most frequently used lighting fixtures in a home, it's possible to save nine percent on energy costs annually.

Between 2014 and today, residential customers:

  • Have taken advantage of more than 121,211 rebates on ENERGY STAR-certified washers, dryers, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and more.
  • Scheduled more than 25,450 in-home energy assessments or completed one online.
  • Recycled more than 20,000 appliances, including old working refrigerators, freezers, room air conditioners and dehumidifiers.
  • The result is a savings of more than one billion kWh since Jan. 1, 2014, averaging out to $177 million in savings per year for residential customers.

Commercial customers have saved more than 600 million kWh and an average of $108 million a year on their collective electric bills since Jan. 1, 2014. Small, medium and large businesses on Long Island and in the Rockaways have qualified for rebates on more than 21,060 completed energy efficiency projects, which include upgrading lighting fixtures and bulbs to more energy efficient LEDs.

The combined residential and commercial customer savings yields a total of 1,801,545,000 kWh savings.
Independent annual evaluations by the consulting company Opinion Dynamics Corporation have found PSEG Long Island's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy programs generate energy savings that are cost-effective. In 2018, Opinion Dynamics found that the PSEG Long Island Energy Efficiency Program generated $2 in benefits to the utility and its customers for every $1 in costs to operate the program, including rebates.

For more information on PSEG Long Island's available residential and commercial rebates and incentives, as well as energy saving tips, visit https://www.psegliny.com/saveenergyandmoney. Customers are also encouraged to join the 'EE Day' conversation on social media using the hashtag: #EEDay2019.

# # #

PSEG Long Island
 PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 18:42:05 UTC
