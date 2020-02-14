Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSEG Long Island Celebrates Its Engineers for Engineers Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 12:27pm EST

(UNIONDALE, N.Y. - Feb. 14, 2020) - PSEG Long Island is proud to celebrate dozens of its engineer employees for Engineers Week (Feb. 16 - 22, 2020).

PSEG Long Island employs more than 140 people with an engineering job title or role, including Field Engineers, Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Project Engineers, Power Engineers, Resource Planning Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Industrial and Systems Engineers, Substation Engineers, Resource Planners, Lead Designers and more.

'The diversity in job titles and the vast and varied roles engineers play at PSEG Long Island is a source of great pride,' said Daniel Eichhorn, president and COO of PSEG Long Island, who also holds an electrical engineering degree and is a Licensed Professional Engineer (PE). 'Our engineers design and maintain the electric infrastructure and ensure our customers have safe, reliable power today and also in the future.'

PSEG Long Island employees are highly skilled. More than two dozen are Licensed Professional Engineers (PE), which is the engineering profession's highest standard of competence as deemed by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE). In New York State, a PE requires a combination of education, several years of work experience and the successful completion of two day-long exams.

Throughout the week of Feb. 16, across PSEG Long Island, engineers' achievements and contributions will be celebrated for Engineers Week. EWeek, as it is called, is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers. The week also celebrates how engineers make a difference in our world.

Community service is important to PSEG Long Island employees, and the engineers are no exception. Engineers played a big role in the 30,000 community service hours PSEG Long Island employees completed last year. Weekends in February and March, groups of engineers and other employees are judging and refereeing robotics competitions. Throughout the year individuals participate in mentoring in local schools assisting girls and boys with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum and also serve as mentors for engineering students at local colleges. PSEG Long Island engineers also participate in community partnership events, including beach and grounds beautifications, food packing activities for Island Harvest Food Bank, and more.

EWeek was founded in 1951 by NSPE. This year it is being celebrated Feb. 16-22. Follow the conversation on social media: #eweek2020 or for more PSEG Long Island employee stories, follow #PSEGLIProud.

Photo Caption: PSEG Long Island employs more than 140 people with an engineering job title or role, including Field Engineers, Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Project Engineers, Power Engineers, Resource Planning Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Industrial and Systems Engineers, Substation Engineers, Resource Planners, Lead Designers and more.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 17:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
12:27pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Celebrates Its Engineers for Engineers Week
PU
02/07PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Feb. 7, 2020 9:30 p.m. ET
PU
02/07PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Feb. 7, 2020 4 p.m. ET
PU
01/30195;RSTED A/S ANNUAL REPORT 2019 : Strong Year With Continued Strategic Progress..
DJ
01/29PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G to Issue a Bill Credit for Gas Supply in February and Mar..
PU
2019Protests over pension reforms ravage France
RE
2019PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP : Report
CO
2019PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G's Largest Solar Farm Placed In-Service
PU
2019PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 385 M
EBIT 2019 2 570 M
Net income 2019 1 744 M
Debt 2019 15 958 M
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,38x
EV / Sales2020 4,37x
Capitalization 29 514 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 65,47  $
Last Close Price 58,36  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
William V. Hickey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP-1.42%29 514
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.13.76%134 643
ENEL S.P.A.16.05%90 532
IBERDROLA15.36%74 157
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.76%72 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.17%72 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group