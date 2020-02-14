Public Service : PSEG Long Island Celebrates Its Engineers for Engineers Week

(UNIONDALE, N.Y. - Feb. 14, 2020) - PSEG Long Island is proud to celebrate dozens of its engineer employees for Engineers Week (Feb. 16 - 22, 2020).

PSEG Long Island employs more than 140 people with an engineering job title or role, including Field Engineers, Civil Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Project Engineers, Power Engineers, Resource Planning Engineers, Environmental Engineers, Industrial and Systems Engineers, Substation Engineers, Resource Planners, Lead Designers and more.

'The diversity in job titles and the vast and varied roles engineers play at PSEG Long Island is a source of great pride,' said Daniel Eichhorn, president and COO of PSEG Long Island, who also holds an electrical engineering degree and is a Licensed Professional Engineer (PE). 'Our engineers design and maintain the electric infrastructure and ensure our customers have safe, reliable power today and also in the future.'

PSEG Long Island employees are highly skilled. More than two dozen are Licensed Professional Engineers (PE), which is the engineering profession's highest standard of competence as deemed by the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE). In New York State, a PE requires a combination of education, several years of work experience and the successful completion of two day-long exams.

Throughout the week of Feb. 16, across PSEG Long Island, engineers' achievements and contributions will be celebrated for Engineers Week. EWeek, as it is called, is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in engineering and technology careers. The week also celebrates how engineers make a difference in our world.

Community service is important to PSEG Long Island employees, and the engineers are no exception. Engineers played a big role in the 30,000 community service hours PSEG Long Island employees completed last year. Weekends in February and March, groups of engineers and other employees are judging and refereeing robotics competitions. Throughout the year individuals participate in mentoring in local schools assisting girls and boys with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum and also serve as mentors for engineering students at local colleges. PSEG Long Island engineers also participate in community partnership events, including beach and grounds beautifications, food packing activities for Island Harvest Food Bank, and more.

EWeek was founded in 1951 by NSPE. This year it is being celebrated Feb. 16-22. Follow the conversation on social media: #eweek2020 or for more PSEG Long Island employee stories, follow #PSEGLIProud.

