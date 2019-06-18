Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSEG Long Island Employee Rich Inserra of Patchogue Named “Man of the Year” by Suffolk County Electrical Contractors Association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - June 18, 2019) - Suffolk County Electrical Contractors Association (SCECA) has named longtime PSEG Long Island employee Rich Inserra its 2019 'Man of the Year.' Inserra, a Patchogue resident, was given his award at a May 31 SCECA dinner in his honor.

Inserra was honored as 'Man of the Year' for his dedication to excellent customer service, and for serving as a dependable and trustworthy liaison to SCECA for many years. A principal engineer for distribution engineering and resources at PSEG Long Island, Inserra began liaising with SCECA in 2005, making him one of the longest serving advisors to the SCECA board of directors. The pillars of SCECA mirror those of PSEG Long Island: safety, reliability, quality control, integrity and progress.

'Rich is part of a PSEG Long Island team that provides trusted advice to the board and all of the association's members,' said Joe Mikulas, SCECA board member/former SCECA board president. 'Sometimes that means explaining what certain regulations mean in practical terms. Sometimes it means bringing the real world concerns of contractors back to management at PSEG Long Island so a solution can be developed. Rich gets answers to questions our membership asks.'

Inserra says his approach as an advisor is centered on empathy.

'I listen to their questions and concerns, and try to put myself in their place so I can better appreciate where they are coming from,' said Inserra of the connections he makes with the contractors. 'I don't expect them to be experts in reading and interpreting our rules for connecting to the electric system; that's where I can help.'

He adds, 'It feels pretty good being recognized by this group of hard-working people.'

'We are very proud of the work Rich is doing with SCECA as a vital connection between contractors and PSEG Long Island,' said John O'Connell, vice president of transmission and distribution for PSEG Long Island. 'Rich's dedication, good nature, experience and customer focus have made him a highly respected leader in his field. It's no surprise SCECA has named him 'Man of the Year.''

Photo Caption: PSEG Long Island Employee Rich Inserra (right) of Patchogue receives 'Man of the Year' award from Dave Kennedy, president of the Suffolk County Electrical Contractors Association, at a celebratory dinner hosted by the organization in his honor.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
03:34pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Employee Rich Inserra of Patchogue Named &ldqu..
PU
06/17PSEG : Holds One of Lowest Carbon Emissions Rates Among Largest U.S. Power Produ..
PR
06/14PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Employee Volunteers Team Up With Island Harves..
PU
06/11PUBLIC SERVICE : Volunteers from PSEG Long Island Spend the 75th Anniversary of ..
PU
06/10PUBLIC SERVICE : More than 600 PSEG Long Island Employees Help to Raise $30,000 ..
PU
06/06COMING SOON TO A NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR Y : PSEG Long Island's ‘My Smart Energy..
PU
06/06PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
06/04PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island to Hold Informational Open House on System Upg..
PU
06/04PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Nuclear Receives Industry Innovation Award Presented Durin..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 389 M
EBIT 2019 2 606 M
Net income 2019 1 703 M
Debt 2019 16 024 M
Yield 2019 3,14%
P/E ratio 2019 17,05
P/E ratio 2020 17,26
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
Capitalization 30 331 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 62,9 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP17.12%30 007
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.73%95 586
ENEL20.54%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.91%62 627
IBERDROLA26.82%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.28%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About