Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSEG Long Island Employees Whip Up Brunch for Ronald McDonald House Families

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:38pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - July 5, 2019) - Volunteers from PSEG Long Island are really cooking. Recently, some of the utility's Transmission and Distribution control room operators prepared a brunch spread for nearly 100 guests at Ronald McDonald House of Long Island (RMHLI). At least once a month, employees from the utility volunteer to cook for families staying at the not-for-profit facility while their children receive hospital care nearby.

Hauling in nearly 100 eggs and all the fixings for a protein-packed meal, the team converged on the two adjacent RMHLI kitchens and filled the rooms with the same kind of focused energy they bring to operating the electrical grid. When all was said and done, the group presented a buffet of scrambled eggs, waffles and pancakes, bacon and sausage, fresh fruit salad, chicken Caesar salad, fresh croissants and muffins, bringing families together from throughout the facility.

Guests appreciated the meal provided by PSEG Long Island volunteers and the volunteers appreciated the opportunity to make life a little better for families in a stressful situation.

'We at PSEG Long Island firmly believe that it is invaluable to give back to the community and to help those who truly need it,' said Ayed Aqeel, the PSEG Long Island employee who organized this team-building activity for his department. 'Volunteering at Ronald McDonald House, we apply the same skills we foster at work: teamwork, timeliness and effective communication, all the while developing new ones.'

The group's efforts supported RMHLI's Meals from the Heart, a program that gives local businesses, community organizations, and other groups the opportunity to plan and prepare 'home-cooked' meals for families staying at RMHLI while their children receive hospital care. For years, PSEG Long Island has supported this program, which permits families of sick children to focus on the care of their children rather than worrying about how and what to feed the rest of their family.

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours, volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit https://www.psegliny.com/community.

Caption: PSEG Long Island Transmission and Distribution control room operators recently volunteered at Ronald McDonald House of Long Island preparing brunch for families staying at the home while their children receive medical care.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 20:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
04:38pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Employees Whip Up Brunch for Ronald McDonald H..
PU
07/03PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 3, 2019 12:00 p.m. ET
PU
07/02PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 2, 2019 9:00 p.m. ET
PU
07/02PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 2, 2019 4:00 p.m. ET
PU
07/02PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Named A Most Trusted Brand Among Utilities
PU
07/02PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 2, 2019 11:30 a.m. ET
PU
07/02PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 2, 2019 6:00 a.m. ET
PU
07/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 1, 2019 9:00 p.m. ET
PU
07/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 1, 2019 4:00 p.m. ET
PU
07/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—July 1, 2019 11:30 a.m. ET
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 441 M
EBIT 2019 2 645 M
Net income 2019 1 746 M
Debt 2019 15 899 M
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 17,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,41x
EV / Sales2020 4,35x
Capitalization 30 114 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 63,2  $
Last Close Price 59,6  $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
Albert R. Gamper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP14.47%30 114
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.08%99 968
ENEL27.82%73 489
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.40%65 597
IBERDROLA24.42%64 102
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.31%62 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About