Public Service : PSEG Long Island Employees Whip Up Brunch for Ronald McDonald House Families

(Uniondale, NY - July 5, 2019) - Volunteers from PSEG Long Island are really cooking. Recently, some of the utility's Transmission and Distribution control room operators prepared a brunch spread for nearly 100 guests at Ronald McDonald House of Long Island (RMHLI). At least once a month, employees from the utility volunteer to cook for families staying at the not-for-profit facility while their children receive hospital care nearby.

Hauling in nearly 100 eggs and all the fixings for a protein-packed meal, the team converged on the two adjacent RMHLI kitchens and filled the rooms with the same kind of focused energy they bring to operating the electrical grid. When all was said and done, the group presented a buffet of scrambled eggs, waffles and pancakes, bacon and sausage, fresh fruit salad, chicken Caesar salad, fresh croissants and muffins, bringing families together from throughout the facility.

Guests appreciated the meal provided by PSEG Long Island volunteers and the volunteers appreciated the opportunity to make life a little better for families in a stressful situation.

'We at PSEG Long Island firmly believe that it is invaluable to give back to the community and to help those who truly need it,' said Ayed Aqeel, the PSEG Long Island employee who organized this team-building activity for his department. 'Volunteering at Ronald McDonald House, we apply the same skills we foster at work: teamwork, timeliness and effective communication, all the while developing new ones.'

The group's efforts supported RMHLI's Meals from the Heart, a program that gives local businesses, community organizations, and other groups the opportunity to plan and prepare 'home-cooked' meals for families staying at RMHLI while their children receive hospital care. For years, PSEG Long Island has supported this program, which permits families of sick children to focus on the care of their children rather than worrying about how and what to feed the rest of their family.

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours, volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit https://www.psegliny.com/community.

Caption: PSEG Long Island Transmission and Distribution control room operators recently volunteered at Ronald McDonald House of Long Island preparing brunch for families staying at the home while their children receive medical care.

