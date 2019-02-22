Public Service : PSEG Long Island Is Ready for Windy Weekend Weather

(Uniondale, N.Y. - Feb. 22, 2019) - With strong, gusty winds and rain forecasted for our service area this weekend, PSEG Long Island is ready.

Continuous, year-round system checks on transmission and distribution equipment, logistics checks on materials, ongoing tree trimming efforts and FEMA reliability projects across the service territory have ensured greater reliability to the grid and help prevent outages during bad weather.

'If wind gusts cause any interruptions to service, we are prepared and we will respond and restore outages quickly and safely,' said John O'Connell, vice president of transmission & distribution, PSEG Long Island. 'Crews are on the job this weekend around the clock if there's a need for restoration activities.'

At PSEG Long Island, employee and customer safety is first and foremost.

To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com/outages

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and to get updates before, during and after the storm

Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything contacting the wire. To report a downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 1-800-490-0075

Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/

Make sure everyone in the family is prepared and knows what to do if there is an emergency. Visit https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/beforeastorm to learn about safety tips from Sesame Street, YouTube safety videos and more.

