Public Service Enterprise Group

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
My previous session
Public Service : PSEG Long Island Is Ready for Windy Weekend Weather

02/22/2019 | 05:12pm EST

(Uniondale, N.Y. - Feb. 22, 2019) - With strong, gusty winds and rain forecasted for our service area this weekend, PSEG Long Island is ready.

Continuous, year-round system checks on transmission and distribution equipment, logistics checks on materials, ongoing tree trimming efforts and FEMA reliability projects across the service territory have ensured greater reliability to the grid and help prevent outages during bad weather.

'If wind gusts cause any interruptions to service, we are prepared and we will respond and restore outages quickly and safely,' said John O'Connell, vice president of transmission & distribution, PSEG Long Island. 'Crews are on the job this weekend around the clock if there's a need for restoration activities.'

At PSEG Long Island, employee and customer safety is first and foremost.

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com/outages
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and to get updates before, during and after the storm
  • Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Do not approach or drive over a downed line and do not touch anything contacting the wire. To report a downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 1-800-490-0075
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/
  • Make sure everyone in the family is prepared and knows what to do if there is an emergency. Visit https://www.psegliny.com/safetyandreliability/stormsafety/beforeastorm to learn about safety tips from Sesame Street, YouTube safety videos and more.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 22:11:04 UTC
