Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service : PSEG Long Island Is Ready for the Impending Rain and Wind Storm

10/16/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - Oct. 16, 2019) - PSEG Long Island is prepared for the heavy rain and strong winds forecasted for the service area later today and into tomorrow. The arriving storm may bring up to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts of over 40 mph, which could cause outages.

'We are closely monitoring the weather and have our crews ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible to any service interruptions,' said John O'Connell, vice president of transmission & distribution at PSEG Long Island. 'The gusty winds pose a risk to trees, particularly if the ground is saturated with rain, and falling trees can bring down wires.'

PSEG Long Island has been working nonstop for the past five years to make the electric infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather. From storm hardening upgrades to ongoing enhanced tree maintenance, the company's proactive work allows the system to better withstand extreme weather.

Stay connected:

  • To report and receive status updates on an outage Text OUT to PSEGLI (773454) or to report an outage online visit www.psegliny.com.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's outage map to view outage information across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://outagemap.psegliny.com/

# # #

PSEG Long Island
 PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 16:02:04 UTC
