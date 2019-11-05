Public Service : PSEG Long Island Lineworkers from Lindenhurst and Copiague Assist in California Wildfire Relief Effort

(Uniondale, NY - Nov. 5, 2019) William Zimmerman of Lindenhurst and Rodney Roberts of Copiague are among 29 PSEG Long Island employees who recently returned from assignment in the Sacramento area. The Long Island lineworkers and supervisors and 40 of their colleagues from Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) in New Jersey left last Monday to assist PG&E with damage assessment related to wildfires.

Fires around the region prompted PG&E to de-energize circuits causing preventative blackouts. To re-energize the circuits safely, inspections need to be performed to potentially restore power to many of the customers who lost power.

'California residents have been suffering greatly due to these fires, which affect thousands of residents each day,' said Dave Daly, PSE&G president and COO and chairman of the board of PSEG Long Island. 'Responding to the call from colleagues in need is part of what we do to keep everyone safe. We have a great team and we're happy to lend the assistance that we can.'

PG&E, through the North Atlantic Assistant Group requested 1,000 qualified electric workers to inspect and help to restore power, if needed. NAMAG is a mutual aid group, which allows for the sharing of resources such as personnel and equipment during emergencies. The hosting utility reimburses for associated costs. PSE&G and PSEG Long Island employees assisted PG&E for about one week.

Photo Caption: PSEG Long Island lineworkers William Zimmerman (left) of Lindenhurst and Rodney Roberts (right) of Copiague and 28 of his colleagues recently returned from California where they were helping PG&E to assess damage related to wildfires in the area.

