Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSEG Long Island Upgrading Transmission Infrastructure Between East Shoreham, Riverside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 01:05pm EST

Work will take place along existing utility corridor

(Uniondale, NY - Nov. 5, 2019) - PSEG Long Island will be performing necessary upgrades to the transmission infrastructure that connects substations on the eastern end of Long Island in order to accommodate the growing demand in the area.

During the next couple of months, crews will be working along an existing overhead transmission corridor between East Shoreham and Riverside, as a part of a project called the 'Wildwood to Riverhead Conversion Project.'

Project Specifics
PSEG Long Island's electric grid consists of three primary elements: Electric transmission lines that carry high-voltage power from generation sources; substations that receive the electricity from the transmission lines and step it down to a lower voltage; and distribution lines that carry the lower-voltage electricity into our neighborhoods.

PSEG Long Island will upgrade the insulators on an existing 69kV overhead transmission line that connects the Wildwood Substation in East Shoreham to the Riverhead Substation in Riverside. The new insulators will allow for the transmission line to carry 138kV of electricity, providing greater capacity to handle increasing demand.

In addition to the insulator upgrades, eight existing steel poles will require adjustments to the existing guy wires and two existing poles will require upgrades to the existing arms (which hold the insulators and wires).

No new poles or wire replacements are planned as part of this project. Crews will use overhead bucket trucks to complete the work, and use approved access ways that are within the corridor or adjacent to it.

These upgrades will ensure that nearby communities receive safe, reliable electric power for years to come.

Project Location
The existing transmission line is 10.6 miles long and is constructed on steel poles in an overhead transmission corridor which also contains a 138kV transmission line built on wooden poles. The transmission line runs from the Wildwood substation near Randall Road in East Shoreham east-southeast through Wading River near North Country Road and the Great Rock Golf Club. It then travels southeast into Calverton after crossing Sound Avenue. The transmission line continues through Calverton to Old Country Road, where it turns south, passes Riverhead Raceway, crosses the Peconic River, and then turns east to enter the Riverhead substation.

Other Details
Work is expected to begin in December 2019 and be completed in March 2020. Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some Saturdays during daylight hours. There will be minimal traffic disruptions along the project route. To ensure traffic moves safely, PSEG Long Island will provide cones, flagmen and signage at the work sites, as needed.

There will be no tree trimming associated with this work. However, there will be mowing and brush removal within the corridor to allow for access to the existing structures. There will not be any outages related to this project.

PSEG Long Island has received permission under New York State Public Service Commission Article VII law to perform all work associated with the project. The PSC awarded the 'Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need' in July 2012 and the 'Environmental Management and Construction Plan' in July 2014.

For information about these approvals, please visit the project website (www.wildwood2riverhead.com), or the PSC's website (www.dps.ny.gov) and use the search function, reference case 11-T-0116.

Community members who have questions about this project may call or text 631-315-3130, or visit www.wildwood2riverhead.com and use the 'email us' function (info@wildwood2riverhead.com).

Copies of the Environmental Management and Construction Plan for this project can be found at the following public libraries:

Riverhead Free Library: 330 Court St, Riverhead
North Shore Public Library: 250 NY-25A, Shoreham

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 18:03:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
01:05pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Lineworkers from Lindenhurst and Copiague Assi..
PU
01:05pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Upgrading Transmission Infrastructure Between ..
PU
11/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 9 p.m. ET
PU
11/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 4 p.m. ET
PU
11/01PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Nuclear's Hope Creek Generating Station conducts refueling..
PU
11/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 11 a.m. ET
PU
11/01PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Nov. 1, 2019 5 a.m.
PU
10/31PUBLIC SERVICE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/31PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepares for Rain & Wind Event
PU
10/31PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Is Ready for Another Rain and Wind Storm
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 075 M
EBIT 2019 2 482 M
Net income 2019 1 679 M
Debt 2019 15 913 M
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,29x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 31 588 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 65,61  $
Last Close Price 62,46  $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
William V. Hickey Independent Director
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP21.02%31 588
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.32.09%112 223
ENEL S.P.A.37.41%78 929
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.16.22%68 358
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.51%68 226
IBERDROLA30.18%64 754
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group