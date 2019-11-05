Public Service : PSEG Long Island Upgrading Transmission Infrastructure Between East Shoreham, Riverside

Work will take place along existing utility corridor

(Uniondale, NY - Nov. 5, 2019) - PSEG Long Island will be performing necessary upgrades to the transmission infrastructure that connects substations on the eastern end of Long Island in order to accommodate the growing demand in the area.

During the next couple of months, crews will be working along an existing overhead transmission corridor between East Shoreham and Riverside, as a part of a project called the 'Wildwood to Riverhead Conversion Project.'

Project Specifics

PSEG Long Island's electric grid consists of three primary elements: Electric transmission lines that carry high-voltage power from generation sources; substations that receive the electricity from the transmission lines and step it down to a lower voltage; and distribution lines that carry the lower-voltage electricity into our neighborhoods.

PSEG Long Island will upgrade the insulators on an existing 69kV overhead transmission line that connects the Wildwood Substation in East Shoreham to the Riverhead Substation in Riverside. The new insulators will allow for the transmission line to carry 138kV of electricity, providing greater capacity to handle increasing demand.

In addition to the insulator upgrades, eight existing steel poles will require adjustments to the existing guy wires and two existing poles will require upgrades to the existing arms (which hold the insulators and wires).

No new poles or wire replacements are planned as part of this project. Crews will use overhead bucket trucks to complete the work, and use approved access ways that are within the corridor or adjacent to it.

These upgrades will ensure that nearby communities receive safe, reliable electric power for years to come.

Project Location

The existing transmission line is 10.6 miles long and is constructed on steel poles in an overhead transmission corridor which also contains a 138kV transmission line built on wooden poles. The transmission line runs from the Wildwood substation near Randall Road in East Shoreham east-southeast through Wading River near North Country Road and the Great Rock Golf Club. It then travels southeast into Calverton after crossing Sound Avenue. The transmission line continues through Calverton to Old Country Road, where it turns south, passes Riverhead Raceway, crosses the Peconic River, and then turns east to enter the Riverhead substation.

Other Details

Work is expected to begin in December 2019 and be completed in March 2020. Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some Saturdays during daylight hours. There will be minimal traffic disruptions along the project route. To ensure traffic moves safely, PSEG Long Island will provide cones, flagmen and signage at the work sites, as needed.

There will be no tree trimming associated with this work. However, there will be mowing and brush removal within the corridor to allow for access to the existing structures. There will not be any outages related to this project.

PSEG Long Island has received permission under New York State Public Service Commission Article VII law to perform all work associated with the project. The PSC awarded the 'Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need' in July 2012 and the 'Environmental Management and Construction Plan' in July 2014.

For information about these approvals, please visit the project website (www.wildwood2riverhead.com), or the PSC's website (www.dps.ny.gov) and use the search function, reference case 11-T-0116.

Community members who have questions about this project may call or text 631-315-3130, or visit www.wildwood2riverhead.com and use the 'email us' function (info@wildwood2riverhead.com).

Copies of the Environmental Management and Construction Plan for this project can be found at the following public libraries:

Riverhead Free Library: 330 Court St, Riverhead

North Shore Public Library: 250 NY-25A, Shoreham

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.