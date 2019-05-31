Log in
Public Service : PSEG Long Island Volunteers Swap Shears for Spatulas to Help Ronald McDonald House Families

05/31/2019 | 03:44pm EDT

(Uniondale, NY - May 31, 2019) - Recently, more than a dozen members of PSEG Long Island's vegetation management team set aside their work orders, plans, and shears to prepare brunch for 90 people at Ronald McDonald House of Long Island (RMDHLI). The volunteers supported RMHLI's Meals from the Heart, a program that gives local businesses, community organizations, and other groups the opportunity to plan and prepare 'home-cooked' meals for families of children receiving hospital care.

For years, PSEG Long Island has supported this program, which permits families of sick children to focus on the care of their children rather than worrying about how and what to feed the rest of their family.

Celeste Richards, who organized the event for her department, and her coworkers put on their aprons to whip up assorted scrambled egg breakfast wraps with spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, and cheese; chicken walnut cranberry salad on mini rolls with lettuce and tomato, and egg white omelets with avocado and cheese.

The team also prepared some of the usual favorites, including yogurt parfaits, fresh fruit salad, sandwiches, bacon, sausage, blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes, hash brown casserole, and mini muffins. They also provided a variety of juices.

'We love volunteering as a group because it brings us all together for something so humbling,' said Richards, PSEG Long Island vegetation specialist. 'We plan to participate in another Meals from the Heart volunteer effort in the fall.'

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit www.psegliny.com/community.

Photo Caption: PSEG Long Island employee volunteer Celeste Richards of Lake Ronkonkoma and her coworkers in vegetation management recently spent the morning at the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island (RMHLI) making brunch for families. PSEG Long Island employees volunteer to cook and bake for RMHLI families several times throughout the year as part of their commitment to community.

# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 19:43:02 UTC
