Public Service Enterprise Group

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSEG Long Island's LED Bulb Giveaway Back by Popular Demand!

0
10/08/2019 | 10:40am EDT

(Uniondale, NY - Oct. 8, 2019) - PSEG Long Island's LED bulb giveaway is back with '12 for $10' and '10 for $10' promotions to help meet customers' diverse lighting needs as they make their homes more efficient this fall.

From now through Monday, Oct. 21, customers can choose from two energy-efficient lighting packages for $10: One dozen standard-shaped LED bulbs (A19 9W), or a 10-pack of 'high hat' style LED bulbs (BR30 8W). There is a limit of two packs total per customer and shipping is free.

LED bulbs help save money and reduce energy consumption. The shorter days in fall and winter means lights stay on longer, using more energy. Small modifications like changing out light bulbs to more energy-efficient LEDs can reduce electric bills, and every dollar adds up.

The promotion is open to all PSEG Long Island customers. Simply visit http://www.psegliny.com/saveenergyandmoney and click the BUY NOW button featured at the top of the page.

For more information on PSEG Long Island's rebates and incentives, as well as energy saving tips, please visit https://www.psegliny.com/saveenergyandmoney.

# # #

PSEG Long Island
 PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:39:02 UTC
