PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
Public Service : PSEG Long Island to Hold Informational Open House on System Upgrades in Hempstead

06/04/2019

The public is welcome to attend the June 12 event at the Hempstead Public Library

(Uniondale, NY - June 4, 2019) - PSEG Long Island will hold an informational open house June 12 regarding critical upgrades to the electric system in the Village of Hempstead.

The open house will be held between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Hempstead Public Library, 115 James A. Garner Way, Hempstead, NY 11550 (still listed on some maps as 115 Nichols Court, Hempstead, NY 11550). Please use the entrance to the Hempstead Public Library's meeting room on Washington Street.

PSEG Long Island representatives will be on hand to provide an overview of the planned work and answer questions about the project.

In the summer of 2018, PSEG Long Island completed the first phase of upgrades to the electrical capacity and storm resilience of its Hempstead Substation at 115 West Columbia Street.

Phase II of this project will further upgrade the substation and the surrounding electric distribution system to ensure PSEG Long Island can provide safe and reliable electric service to residents and businesses in the area, even in contingency situations.

Phase II of the project will also involve upgrades to an overhead transmission line between the substation and the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Hilton Avenue. This will provide additional high-voltage power to serve the substation's increased capacity and increase system redundancy.

To learn more about this critical infrastructure upgrade, please visit www.psegliny.com/reliability/Hempstead2019.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:07:07 UTC
