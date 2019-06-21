Log in
Public Service : PSEG to Sell Stake in Keystone and Conemaugh Coal-Fired Plants in Pa.

06/21/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) plans to sell its stake in two coal-fired Pennsylvania power plants, Keystone and Conemaugh.

According to a company filing, the buyers are Chief Conemaugh II, LLC and Chief Keystone II, LLC, which have similar names to the Arclight Capital Partners entities that invested in the plants in 2014.

PSEG expects a pretax impairment charge of $375 million to $415 million.

Moody's said in 2017 that the two plants had multiple owners, and said Arclight's Chief Power entity had the largest ownership percentage.

In 2017, the company closed its last two New Jersey coal-fired plants.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

