Public Service Enterprise Group

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
News 
News

Public Service : Planting Seeds of Community Service at Island Harvest's Giving Garden

0
07/25/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

PSEG Long Island summer interns support local volunteerism

(Uniondale, NY - July 25, 2019) - More than three dozen PSEG Long Island interns recently stepped away from their roles in engineering, finance, corporate communications, legal and other departments to support the company's volunteer efforts. The interns joined president and COO Daniel Eichhorn in planting seeds, watering saplings, weeding, mulching and tending Island Harvest Food Bank's Giving Garden in Brentwood. Last year Island Harvest's two dozen gardens produced 600,000 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruits that was distributed to Long Islanders through its food bank.

Before he joined the students in the fields, Eichhorn shared with the summer intern class the importance of giving back to their community, no matter where they work in the future.

'It is important that our interns experience giving back to the community during their internship here, because community service is such a big part of who we are at PSEG Long Island,' said Eichhorn. 'We support our customers in ways that go beyond providing safe, reliable power; we connect with them through their interests and causes as well. Last year, our employees volunteered more than 26,000 hours, giving back to causes throughout Long Island and the Rockaways.'

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. ACLD is one of those organizations. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit https://www.psegliny.com/community.

Photo Caption: A group of PSEG Long Island interns recently volunteered at the Island Harvest Giving Garden. The group of volunteers watered and weeded the crops at the Brentwood garden. To view and download more photos, visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/psegli/albums/72157709300289752

# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 19:39:04 UTC
