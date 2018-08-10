Log in
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP (PEG)
Public Service : Tomorrow Is National 811 Day

08/10/2018

PSEG Long Island reminds homeowners and contractors to always dig safe -dial 811 before digging - and know what's below

(Uniondale, NY - August 10, 2018) - PSEG Long Island is encouraging customers to be aware of the importance of dialing 811 before they dig. Tomorrow is National 811 Day - 8/11 marks 811 - to promote safe digging.
PSEG Long Island has more than 5,000 circuit miles of underground electric distribution and transmission lines across Long Island and in the Rockaways. In addition to the electric service lines, there are buried communications cables and natural gas, water and sewer lines, among other utilities.

Every digging project, no matter how small, warrants a call to 811 - installing a mailbox, building a deck, excavating a new garden area, or laying a patio are all examples of digging projects where a call to 811 must be made. Professional contractors and/or weekend warriors must call New York 811 at least two days before a project to ensure the preservation of any underground structures.

Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists. Depth of underground utility lines can vary. Striking an underground electric or natural gas pipe can cause serious injury, service outages for entire neighborhoods, and costly repairs.

'So far there have been more than 120,000 electric mark out requests made to 811 this year, and damage resulting from not calling 811 has dropped significantly,' said John O'Connell, PSEG Long Island vice president of transmission and distribution operations. 'In three years, damage dropped from 40% to 24%. That means our outreach, training programs and awareness campaigns are working.'
Calling 811 is free. It is also a requirement by New York State. Calling New York 811 automatically connects you to the New York One-Call Center, which collects information about your digging project. The one-call center provides the information to PSEG Long Island so a specialist can be sent to mark the locations of underground lines in the immediate vicinity of the planned work location with flags, paint or both. Once lines have been properly marked and confirmation is received, the project can begin.

Tips for safe digging:

  • Call 811 at least two business days before each job to have underground pipes, wires and equipment located.
  • Before a contractor begins working, confirm that a call to 811 has been made. Do not allow work to begin if the lines aren't marked.
  • Large and small projects, such as installing a fence, building a deck and planting a tree, all warrant a call to 811.
  • Property owners must maintain and respect the marks. Always hand dig within two feet of marked lines or the area known as the Tolerance Zone.
  • Various colors are used when marking lines; learn what each color represents at www.call811.com.
  • If you accidentally damage gas piping or smell gas when excavating, call 911 immediately from a safe area.

If an underground facility is struck resulting in an electrical or gas emergency:

  • Leave the area immediately and keep others away.
  • Call 911 to report the incident and the respective utility:
  • If electrical equipment was damaged, call PSEG Long Island's electric service line at 800-490-0075.
  • If you accidentally damage gas piping or smell gas when excavating, call 911 and National Grid Long Island's gas emergency line at 800-490-0045 immediately from a safe area.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 16:09:02 UTC
