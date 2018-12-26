Public Service : Volunteers from PSEG Long Island Help World War II Veteran with Some Heavy Duty Yardwork

(Uniondale, NY - December 26, 2018) - More than 20 PSEG Long Island employee volunteers took time out this holiday season to help a World War II veteran and his wife get their Melville home back in shape after more than three years of neglect. Partnering with the Moonjumpers charitable foundation, volunteers from the utility filled a dumpster with home and yard debris, delighting Army Air Force veteran, Morris 'Monty' Koffer, and his wife Edith.

'When you're 96, yard work and housecleaning are not chores that come easy,' said PSEG Long Island meter technician Frank Moorhus. Moorhus, of Hampton Bays, connected the PSEG Long Island volunteer group to this unique opportunity when a mutual acquaintance told him of disrepair at the Koffer home.

'I asked my wife - she had to pinch me because I can't believe what I see here,' said Koffer as he watched the team remove branches, three-year-old leaves from the yard and accumulated items from the home. 'Everything is done. It was like a wild forest with dead branches all over the yard. It's amazing to see how they cleaned it up. They did a remarkable job. It's beautiful. It looks like a new house. We're very, very thankful.'

'When I learned of Monty and Edith's situation, I knew that my company and co-workers would step in to help,' said Moorhus. 'Everyone was so enthusiastic and made a real difference for this couple, which show the true spirit of giving during this holiday season!'

Filling a 20-yard dumpster, funded by Moonjumpers, the volunteers rolled up their sleeves and spent more than six hours cleaning the yard, basement and garage of the two very grateful homeowners.

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves. Employee engagement on Long Island and the Rockaways is a top priority for the company. PSEG Long Island employees are actively involved with local charity events and organizations through the company's Community Partnership Program. In 2017, PSEG Long Island participated in 1,100 events supporting more than 400 organizations. For more information, visit https://www.psegliny.com/inthecommunity/communitypartnership.

###

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a 12-year contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company with annual revenues of $9.1 billion