Public Service : Volunteers from PSEG Long Island Spend the 75th Anniversary of D-Day Giving Back to a WWII Veteran by Cleaning His Home

(Uniondale, NY - June 11, 2019) - On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 2019, 20 PSEG Long Island employees returned to the home of a World War II veteran and his wife to do a spring cleaning.

The employee-volunteers performed many tasks for 96-year-old Morris Koffer and his 89-year-old wife, Edith, such as repairing screen doors, replacing a broken window pane and discarding an old hospital bed that was no longer needed. Interior railings were repaired and painted, floors were mopped, bathrooms scoured and the kitchen scrubbed.

Some employees also joined Koffer in the basement to help him discard unwanted items that he and his family had collected more than five decades. Books, some dating back to the 1940s, will be donated to a local senior center.

The Koffers watched happily as the volunteers in their orange 'PSEG Long Island Community Partners' shirts spiffed up their home. Morris Koffer shared that he was filled with nothing but joy and gratitude.

'I'm very happy for the help. I'm very surprised; very thankful,' he said. 'I never expect anything from anyone because I lived my life helping others.'

Morris Koffer was 21 years old and still training to become an Army Air Corps radio communication specialist when Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. After his wartime service, Morris Koffer worked in a school teaching radio broadcasting, and later installed TV antennas on the roofs of homes until he was 86. He retired from that profession after he was injured in a fall.

The PSEG Long Island volunteers took time to sit with Morris Koffer and look at photos of him from the 1940s and 50s while he shared stories of his time in the Army Air Corps.

This is not the first time that a PSEG Long Island cleanup team has volunteered at the Koffer home. Last year, a dozen volunteers cleared yard waste, twigs, old leaves and other debris from the property and inside the home. The group filled a 20-yard dumpster and vowed to return if they were needed.

At the time, volunteers noticed the Koffers' American flag was tattered. They removed it and hung a brand new flag while Morris Koffer looked on with pride. Since that day, when he returns home from medical appointments and sees the flag, Morris Koffer says he thinks of the generosity of the PSEG Long Island volunteers and how they helped him and his wife.

'I am so proud of the way our employees show they care about our customers,' said Suzanne Brienza, PSEG Long Island director of customer experience and utility marketing. 'Participating in a community service activity like this, especially helping someone who has touched so many lives, is rewarding for both our employees and our customers.'

The PSEG Long Island team of volunteers has vowed to help the Koffers whenever they ask.

PSEG Long Island is committed to giving back to the people and communities it serves by actively supporting hundreds of local charity events each year through the company's Community Partnership Program. Last year, PSEG Long Island employees logged 26,000 service hours volunteering at 1,145 fundraising and community events to support more than 400 organizations. For more information on how PSEG Long Island supports the communities it serves, visit www.psegliny.com/community.

Photo Caption: PSEG Long Island employees pose with 96-year-old World War II Army Air Corps veteran Morris Koffer, and his wife, Edith. The group volunteered for the day cleaning up inside and outside the Koffers' home on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.