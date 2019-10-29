Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP

(PEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : Ørsted and PSEG Enter into Negotiations for Investment in Offshore Wind Farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

NEWARK, NJ and BOSTON, MA - Today, Ørsted and Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), a leading energy company with a utility serving 2.3 million New Jersey electricity customers, announced they will enter into exclusive negotiations for PSEG to potentially become an equity investor in one of Ørsted's offshore wind projects. Subject to negotiations toward a joint venture agreement, advanced due diligence and any required regulatory approvals, PSEG would acquire 25% of Ocean Wind.

Ocean Wind is a 1,100MW offshore wind project which will supply more than half a million New Jersey homes with clean power from its location 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City. Subject to permitting and final investment decision, Ocean Wind is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

'Ørsted's experience in the offshore wind industry has taught us the importance of strong partnerships,' said Thomas Brostrøm, President of Ørsted North America and CEO of Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind. 'Given PSEG's track record for success and history providing energy solutions for communities across the Mid-Atlantic region, we are thrilled at the prospect of having them join the Ocean Wind project.'

'We are pleased about the opportunity to explore a partnership with Ørsted, a world leader in offshore wind development, and help New Jersey achieve its goal of carbon free generation by 2050,' said PSEG Power President and Chief Operating Officer Ralph LaRossa.

About Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind
Ørsted U.S. Offshore Wind delivers clean, renewable energy along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. It operates the Block Island Wind Farm, America's first offshore wind farm, and has been awarded over 2,900 megawatts of capacity through six projects. It is jointly headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island and employs more than 150 people.

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, bioenergy plants and provides energy products to its customers. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,300 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2018, the group's revenue was DKK 76.9 billion (EUR 10.3 billion). For more information on Ørsted, visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About PSEG
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com/).

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 22:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
06:22pPUBLIC SERVICE : Ørsted and PSEG Enter into Negotiations for Investment in Offsh..
PU
05:15pPUBLIC SERVICE : Ørsted and Public Service Enterprise Group Enter into Negotiati..
BU
10:32aPUBLIC SERVICE : Infrastructure Improvements Help Reduce Number of Outages
PU
10/28PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG to Send Crews to Assist PG&E in California
PU
10/23PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Named PMINJ's 2019 Project of the Year for GSMP
PU
10/23PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG Long Island Invites Its Customers to Free Energy Conferenc..
PU
10/18PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—Oct. 18, 2019 11 a.m. ET
PU
10/17PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—Oct. 17, 2019 9 p.m. ET
PU
10/17PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—Oct. 17, 2019 4 p.m. ET
PU
10/17PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—Oct. 17, 2019 11:45 a.m. ET
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 435 M
EBIT 2019 2 571 M
Net income 2019 1 664 M
Debt 2019 15 873 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,53x
EV / Sales2020 4,54x
Capitalization 31 446 M
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 65,00  $
Last Close Price 62,28  $
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard J. Swift Independent Director
William V. Hickey Independent Director
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP20.85%31 446
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.34.18%113 997
ENEL S.P.A.36.40%77 432
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.04%68 561
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.81%66 846
IBERDROLA30.84%64 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group